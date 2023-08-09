Zombieverse Season 2: Renewal Possibilties Explored

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘Zombieverse’ is the perfect blend of dramatic reality with social experimentation to really explore the actuality of human nature. That’s because it centers around a group of rather unwitting local personalities as they fight for survival upon suddenly finding themselves in the midst of a “zombie outbreak” around South Korea.

The aim of this series is to thus shine a light upon how a crisis can bring out both the best and the worst of one’s personality, all the while ensuring honest entertainment remains at the forefront. So now that this incredible kind of semi-unscripted production has made its debut on our screens for good, let’s find out if there’s any news regarding a possible sophomore edition, shall we?

Will Zombieverse Season 2 Happen?

‘Zombieverse’ season 1 was released across the globe on Netflix on August 8, 2023, at 12 am PT or 3 am ET in its entirety, meaning it premiered all 8 of its chapters at once to avoid any cliffhangers. Each of these episodes has a runtime of approximately 40-66 minutes, so you can actually binge-watch the whole show in nearly 7½ hours to uncover its chaotic, thrilling spontaneity in its full glory.

Coming to ‘Zombieverse’ Season 2, the truth is neither its executive producers nor the streaming giant it calls home has confirmed or denied its possible renewal/cancelation as of writing. However, we do think it’ll get a green light for at least another installment in the coming few months owing to the pattern the entertainment industry is known to follow for such original extravaganzas. After all, the international recommissioning of any show primarily depends upon whether or not its latest/previous iteration garners enough commercial success to warrant the risk of another.

So while ‘Zombieverse’ has already earned enough acclaim for its unique concept, its execution in the eyes of the public is what’ll matter most as the days, weeks, and months continue on. Plus, there are several external factors such as the overall consumer environment, open competition, participant pools, cast availability, etc., that it has to unfailingly contend with for regeneration.

In other words, even if there’s a demand for more, a lot of things need to go well for Netflix South Korea to even consider giving the series the go-ahead it deserves for another iteration. And if all this does line up, as per our best estimates of considering the pre-planning, filming, as well as post-production process, we can only expect ‘Zombieverse’ season 2 to make its way to our screens sometime in late-2024.

