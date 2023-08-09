Zombieverse: Is Love Hunter a Real Dating Show?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘Zombieverse’ is a half-drama, half-reality entertainment original series that lives up to its title in nearly every way conceivable. After all, it centers around a group of unwitting public personalities as they suddenly find themselves fighting for survival in the midst of a truly menacing zombie outbreak across South Korea.

Though if we’re being honest, one of the most intriguing aspects of this entire production is the way it actually starts off on the set of another show altogether, that of reality dating ‘Love Hunter.’ So now, if you’re simply curious to learn more about the same — that is, its core concept, filing location, plus whether it’s even a real one or not — we’ve got every necessary available detail for you.

Is Love Hunter Real?

With cameras set up in a hip cafe in Seoul, celebrities Ro Hong-Chul, Park Na-Rae, Tsuki (Fukutomi Tsuki of Billie), DinDin (Lim Cheol), and Lee Si-Young were invited to give real-time commentary for ‘Love Hunter,’ a dating show unlike any other. We say that because its concept was centered around intimacy over emotionality, which is honestly the opposite of ‘Too Hot to Handle.’

It essentially invites singles onto their platform and pairs them up with a viable partner before asking them to essentially make out and determine whether they feel a spark to go further or not. However, despite the appeal of this “show” it’s actually fake – it was simply a ploy to get the stars together before letting the zombie apocalypse get loose.

Though considering the productions like ‘Excahnge,’ ‘Love is Blind,’ ‘Single’s Inferno,’ ‘The Future Diary’ as well as ‘Too Hot to Handle’ have been possible over the years, we don’t see why ‘Love Hunter’ can’t become a reality in the near future. Honestly, with the way it would bring the importance of intimacy into the limelight, we for one, would for sure watch it.

