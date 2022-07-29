10 Best Anime Like Detective Conan’s Case Closed You Must See

Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama, ‘Case Closed’ or ‘Detective Conan’ is a mystery anime series. The plot revolves around Jimmy Kudo (Shinichi Kudo in Japan), a high-Schooler with a penchant for solving mysteries. After exposure to a volatile experimental drug, Jimmy is turned back into a child. Jimmy subsequently begins using the pseudonym Conan Edogawa to keep his real identity hidden and moves in with his childhood friend Rachel Moore (Ran Mori) and her father, private detective Richard Moore (Kogoro Mori), and begins solving various mysteries by impersonating the latter and other characters in the series.

‘Case Closed’ is a quintessential detective anime. If you watched ‘Case Closed’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your taste. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Case Closed’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

10. Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (2022-)

‘Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time’ or ‘Meitantei Conan: Zero no Tea Time’ is based on the manga spinoff of ‘Case Closed.’ The series revolves around one of the supporting characters of the original series. Many can lead double lives, but only a few can lead triple lives. Rei Furuya is an elite agent of the National Police Agency Security Bureau. Under the alias Toru Amuro, Rei apprentices under Richard Moore and works at Poirot coffee shop. He has also infiltrated the Black Organization, which is responsible for Conan’s transition, under the codename Bourbon. Like its source material, ‘Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time’ the anime basically serves as a companion piece to the original series.

9. Agatha Christie’s Great Detectives Poirot and Marple (2004-2005)

Over the years, English mystery novelist Agatha Christie and her works have been alluded to in ‘Case Closed.’ For instance, Poirot coffee shop, located a floor below the Mori Detective Agency, is named after one of the most memorable creations of Christie, Hercule Poirot. ‘Agatha Christie’s Great Detectives Poirot and Marple’ is a largely faithful anime adaptation of Christie’s stories on Poirot and another of her memorable characters, Jane Marple. One of the few creative liberties the anime creators take is the introduction of Mabel West. She is the great-niece of Jane Marple and later becomes a junior assistant to Poirot.

8. The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited (2020)

‘The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited’ or ‘Fugou Keiji: Balance: Unlimited’ tells the story of Daisuke Kanbe, the head of the wealthy and powerful Kanbe family. Despite the obscene amount of money he has, Daisuke works as a detective at the Modern Crime Prevention Headquarters, where only the troubled officers of the Metropolitan Police are assigned. Daisuke uses his money, influence, and state-of-the-art gadgets to solve cases. At the Modern Crime Prevention Headquarters, he is paired with Haru Katou, a young detective with completely opposite personality from that of Kanbe. In both ‘Case Closed’ and ‘The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited,’ detectives with prodigious deductive skills serve as protagonists.

7. Detective School Q (2003–2004)

In ‘Detective School Q’ or ‘Tantei Gakuen Q,’ Kyuu Renjo is a boy with exceptional logic and reasoning skills. He has always wanted to be a detective. He enrolls at the prestigious Dan Detective School, where students are taught how to investigate mysteries and permitted to carry guns, and befriends like-minded boys and girls. This includes Megu, who possesses a photographic memory; Kazuma, a prodigious coder; Kinta, a gifted martial artist; and the enigmatic Ryuu. Both Conan and Kyuu take on powerful, nefarious organizations. In the latter’s case, it is Pluto which creates elaborate and villainous plans for its clients.

6. Moriarty the Patriot (2020–)

‘Moriarty the Patriot’ or ‘Yuukoku no Moriarty’ flips the script of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s ‘Sherlock Holmes’ novels and turns one of the greatest villains in the history of literature, Professor James Moriarty, into an antihero. Based on the manga series by Ryousuke Takeuchi, ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is set in the Victorian period when Britain was the most powerful empire in the world. And yet, the ordinary British people suffered and had no way of improving their situations. This is when Moriarty and his brothers begin to mete out their brand of justice against the British nobility. Like Christie, Doyle and his creations are often alluded to in ‘Case Closed.’

5. The Detective Is Already Dead (2021)

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ or ‘Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru.’ tells the story of Kimihiko Kimizuka, a high school student who spent three years as the sidekick to Siesta, the self-proclaimed legendary detective. Although Kimihiko was initially reluctant, he and Siesta grew close over the years. Her death devastated him and prompted him to return to the ordinary life of a high-school student. But Kimihiko always had a penchant for ending up in extraordinary situations, and even though Siesta is seemingly dead, this ability of Kimihiko continues to get him in trouble. If you like ‘Case Closed’ for the intricate mysteries, you will love ‘The Detective Is Already Dead.’

4. Psycho-Pass (2012–)

Set in the 22nd century, ‘Psycho-Pass‘ is a cyberpunk psychological thriller anime series. It depicts a Japan where people are forced to adhere to the Sibyl System, which measures an individual’s threat level. If someone is found to be harboring criminal intent, they are dealt with extreme prejudice. Akane Tsunemori is a bright-eyed newbie who finds herself paired with the jaded Shinya Kougami and realizes the system she has sworn to protect reeks of corruption. While ‘Psycho-Pass’ is tonally darker than ‘Case Closed,’ it is inherently a detective anime and a good one at that.

3. Death Note (2006–2007)

One of the greatest anime series of all time, ‘Death Note‘ is ultimately a mystery anime. However, as with Psycho-Pass, ‘Death Note’ is significantly different in tone and themes from ‘Case Closed.’ It revolves around the identity of the elusive mass murderer, though the audience already knows who they are. Light Yagami is a high-schooler who finds a Death Note, the previous owner of which was a Shinigami named Ryuk, and begins using it by killing people that he considers criminal and corrupted. This inevitably brings him into conflict with a mysterious detective known as L, and soon, a high-octant cat-and-mouse game ensues.

2. Erased (2016)

‘Erased’ or ‘Boku dake ga Inai Machi‘ revolves around Satoru Fujinuma, a 29-year-old manga artist who has an ability which he calls “revival,” which allows him to go back in time a few moments before a horrific incident and prevent it. After the death of his mother, Satoru is sent 18 years into the past in 1988. He soon discovers that the death of his mother in 2006 is connected to the kidnapping and murder of two young girls and a young boy in 1988. Like Conan, Satoru is an older male trapped in the body of his younger self, trying to solve a complex mystery.

1. Gosick (2011)

Like ‘Case Closed,’ ‘Gosick’ tells the story of a gifted detective who looks much younger than their actual age. Set in the fictional Southern European country of Sauville, ‘Gosick’ tells the story of Victorique de Blois and her companion and messenger Kazuya Kujou. After arriving from Japan, Kazuya is dubbed “Black Reaper” by the superstitious student body because of his jet black hair and brown eyes, which turns him into the school pariah. He eventually meets Victorique, a girl with golden curls and a doll-like appearance, and his life changes. He soon discovers that the abrasive girl possesses genius-level deductive skills.

