5 Bengali Movies on Netflix Right Now

India’s Bengali film industry has given the world of cinema several gems in the form of directors, actors, writers, and masterpiece movies. Many prominent auteurs like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Rituparno Ghosh belong to the world of Bengali cinema and they have churned out timeless classics like the ‘Apu’ trilogy, ‘Meghe Dhaka Tara,’ ‘Chokher Bali,’ and ‘Devi.’ Even modern Bengali cinema is the perfect mix of entertainment and social relevance, catering to audiences of all ages and sensibilities.

Netflix is known to showcase the best movie and TV show titles from around the world, and it is no surprise that the streaming platform has also got several Bengali movies for viewers to indulge in. If you too have a liking for world cinema and are keen to know the best of Bengali movies to watch, don’t worry as we’ve got your back. Here are our recommended Bengali movies you can stream on Netflix.

5. Ludo (2015)

Directed by Qaushiq Mukherjee and Nikon Basu, ‘Ludo’ is a horror-thriller movie that revolves around two couples who enter a mall in the late hours of the night, in hope of some privacy. But what they soon realize is that they aren’t really alone in the secluded mall, as they get dragged into playing a cursed and deadly game with their lives at stake. Thus, what was planned as a night of intimacy and thrill becomes a race to escape gruesome deaths.

The cast of ‘Ludo’ includes Ranodeep Bose, Subholina Sen, Soumendra Bhattacharya, and Rituparna Sen as the four main characters. Though the two halves of the movie don’t sync well with each other — the second one being slightly dragged out in nature — the movie does contain some fine jumpscare moments and well played out practical effects. The gory nature of the movie shall surely satiate fans of blood and carnage, and the horror infused with a bit of sensuousness makes it an entertaining watch.

4. The Land of Cards (2012)

Another one of Qaushiq Mukherjee’s directorial ventures, ‘Tasher Desh’ or ‘The Land of Cards’ is a fantasy film that is considered a rather off-kilter adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s eponymous play. The story follows a cynical playwright who searches for the shows of Tagore’s acclaimed play Tasher Desh being played in Kolkata. Unable to find a single stage show, he decides to write his own adapted script of the play. The writer gets so deeply immersed in the play that, eventually, the lines between reality and imagination start getting blurred.

The rest of the story revolves around the main character of the play, a prince who escapes his destiny and arrives on a fascist island where he incites the women to revolt against their leader. Starring Soumyak Kanti DeBiswas, Tillotama Shome, Imaaduddin Shah, and Joyraj Bhattacharjee, among several others, ‘Tasher Desh’ is a psychedelic commentary on destiny, humanity, social hierarchy, and revolution. Though it is more of a fantasy movie, it does hold social relevance and gives an understanding of the Utopian world.

3. The Royal Bengal Tiger (2014)

Directed by Rajesh Ganguly, ‘The Royal Bengal Tiger’ is a suspense thriller movie with a stellar cast that includes Abir Chatterjee, Priyanka Sarkar, Jeet, and Shraddha Das. The story centers around Abhi, a mild-mannered man who faces bullying and harassment from his tenant and colleagues due to his meek nature. Things worsen when he is unable to save his friend and co-worker Nandini from getting molested by goons. An ashamed Abhi then meets his friend Anjan, who advises and pushes Abhi to undergo a personality change and get back at those who wronged him.

Thus, a frustrated Abhi sets out on a mission to avenge his humiliation but gradually begins to forget the boundaries of morality in his rage. What follows is his downward spiral towards committing crimes, and a shocking revelation that changes everything. With powerful performances and a riveting narrative, ‘The Royal Bengal Tiger’ surely keeps the audience engaged till the very end, but is available to stream only in select countries.

2. Rooting for Roona (2020)

‘Rooting for Roona’ is a Netflix original documentary directed by Pavitra Chalam and Akshay Shankar. The subject of the story is Roona Begum, a young child living in rural Tripura with her parents. Roona suffers from hydrocephalus, a deadly condition that causes extreme swelling of the head due to fluid build-up in the brain. This causes hindrances in even her basic movement, and her distressed parents are unable to afford the expensive treatment.

However, when photojournalist Arindam Dey visits Tripura and photographs Roona and her family, their prayers are answered. Arindam’s pictures of Roona become viral and financial aid starts pouring from all over the world to enable the girl’s surgery. It is followed by the documentation of Roona’s treatment and the road to recovery. ‘Rooting for Roona’ is an accurate yet touching representation of facts and throws light upon the troubles of economically weaker sections in rural India.

1. Shonar Pahar (2018)

A critically acclaimed family drama movie directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, ‘Shonar Pahar’ beautifully explores the themes of loneliness in the elderly and the warmth and innocence of a child. Featuring a cast with renowned names such as Tanuja, Soumitra Chatterjee, Srijato Bandhopadhyay, and Jisshu Sengupta, the story is about Upama, a 72-year-old retired school teacher who lives alone. Her only son Soumya lives separately with his wife and doesn’t interact much with his mother, thus making her bitter.

A local NGO owner Rajdeep introduces Upama to a cheerful seven-year-old boy named Bitlu, and gradually the two form a beautiful bond that makes her feel less lonely. One day, Bitlu and Upama go missing, and thus Soumya undergoes an emotional journey of finding the two, which makes him finally realize his mother’s importance. ‘Shonar Pahar’ is a touching tale of family and mother-child relationships and is available to stream in select countries.

