5 Best Vampire Anime on Netflix Right Now

When it comes to anime, Netflix may have been a bit late to the party as its anime catalog was not comparable to most other platforms out there. However, once it started to give the art form the attention it deserves, the streaming giant hasn’t looked back since. Over the years, Netflix’s ever-growing catalog of anime movies and shows has proliferated to the point that it is now a significant contributor to its overall traffic. Now there are all kinds of categories to choose from and there is no dearth of content. When it comes to anime probably one of the most loved animated shows has been those focusing on vampires. These dark fantasy anime include some big names. So, in case you are looking specifically for vampire shows on Netflix, then you have come to the right place. Here’s a list of anime that we recommend watching.

5. Castlevania: Nocturne (2023)

‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ takes place approximately 300 years after the events of Castlevania and is set in the late 18th century during the well-known French Revolution. When the godlike Vampire Messiah rises to power and gains unthinkable influence, the future starts looking very bleak. In order to fight against his dangerous ascension to authority, a young vampire hunter named Richter Belmont teams up with his adoptive sister Maria Renard. But will they be able to stop the Messiah who appears to have just too much power? In order to find out, you can watch the anime here.

4. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2012 -)

‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ revolves around the misadventures of the Joestar family who have been gifted with unique powers and are destined to fight dangerous foes. Different parts of the show, focus on different members of the eccentric family. While ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ primarily does not focus on vampires, the anime does feature a number of powerful vampire characters in almost all its seasons. Interestingly, they even play a major antagonist role in the first few seasons. In fact, Dio Brando who wants to achieve immortality and world domination is actually the villain of the first part. In the following season, the story also revolves a lot around the Battle Tendency which is an ancient vampire group. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

3. Vampire in the Garden (2022)

Wit Studio’s ‘Vampire in the Garden‘ take viewers to an alternate world where the conflict between humans and vampires has led to countless death and destruction. When the former is pushed to the brink of extinction desperation only causes bloodshed to reach a new high. In the chaotic drama, a young soldier named Momo witnesses the vampire queen Fiine protecting one of her friends from a vampire. This makes her curious to the point that she follows Fiine and the two end up learning that they share similar values. Both of them hope to find a place where humans and vampires can co-exist peacefully without further bloodshed. This goal inspires them to work together and go on a long journey looking for the elusive land that fulfills their aspirations. In case you wish to learn how the story unfolds, then you can stream the series here.

2. Sirius the Jaeger (2018)

When some vampires manage to flee to Japan after leaving China, they are secretly followed by Jaegers, a group of vampire hunters. In their team is a young Sirius man named Yuliy, whose village has suffered immensely because of the vampires. Interestingly his noble family is bestowed by God with The Ark of Sirius, a powerful holy relic that has the potential to exert power over all things. It has since been a reason for constant conflict and the present time is no different. As the hunt begins, the vampire and Yuliy with the constant support of Jaegers engage in a relentless battle for the Ark of Sirius. With the future of the world at stake, their battle could shape the world in unthinkable ways. If you are interested in watching ‘Sirius the Jaeger’ then you can find all the episodes here.

1. Castlevania (2017-2021)

As far as vampire shows are concerned, very few series could potentially touch the popularity of ‘Castlevania.’ Based on the eponymous Japanese video game, the show recounts a story of pain and revenge. The vampire Vlad Dracula Țepeș is going through a life-changing experience after meeting his wonderful wife and has dramatically become a completely different person than he used to be. It appears that his story is going to have a sweet and happy ending until his life turns upside down one day. His wife is brutally murdered after being accused of witchcraft.

When Vlad learns that she was burned at the stake, he can no longer contain his anger and sends an army of demons to slaughter the people of Wallachia. As the future looks bleak, circumstances push monster hunter Trevor Belmont, Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard, and the magician Sypha Belnades toward one another. The trio join hands to stop vampire Vlad Dracula Țepeș before his anger burns down the whole world. In case the show sounds interesting and you plan to watch it, then you can find all the episodes here.

