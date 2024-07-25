6 Best Vampire Anime on Netflix (July 2024)

When it comes to anime, Netflix may have been a bit late to the party as its anime catalog was not comparable to most other platforms out there. However, once it started to give the art form the attention it deserves, the streaming giant hasn’t looked back since. Over the years, Netflix’s ever-growing catalog of anime movies and shows has proliferated to the point that it is now a significant contributor to its overall traffic. Now, there are all kinds of categories to choose from, and there is no dearth of content. When it comes to anime, some of the most loved shows are those focusing on vampires. These dark fantasy anime include some big names. So, if you are looking specifically for vampire shows, here are the best vampire anime shows available on Netflix.

6. Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (2022-2023)

Based on Kazushi Hagiwara’s manga series, the dark fantasy anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki. The series tells the story of the kingdom of Metallicana that is struggling to defend itself against the dark forces of the Four Divine Kings, once generals of the ruthless magician Dark Schneider, who was imprisoned within a newborn 15 years ago. The Four Divine Kings want to resurrect Anthrasax- the god of destruction. This requires breaking four seals, one of which is in Metallicana. Yoko Tia Noto, the daughter of Metallicana’s Grand Priest, releases Dark Schneider from her adopted brother’s body as a last resort. However, there’s no telling whether Schneider’s past intent still lives in him and if he will help defend the kingdom against his old allies. There is an episode where we meet a powerful vampire named Di-mon, a Count. You can watch ‘Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy’ here to find out how things turn out.

5. Castlevania: Nocturne (2023)

‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ takes place approximately 300 years after the events of Castlevania and is set in the late 18th century during the well-known French Revolution. When the godlike Vampire Messiah rises to power and gains unthinkable influence, the future starts looking very bleak. In order to fight against his dangerous ascension to authority, a young vampire hunter named Richter Belmont teams up with his adoptive sister, Maria Renard. But will they be able to stop the Messiah, who appears to have just too much power? To find out, you can watch the anime here.

4. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2012 -)

‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ revolves around the misadventures of the Joestar family, who have been gifted with unique powers and are destined to fight dangerous foes. Different parts of the show focus on different members of the eccentric family. While ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ primarily does not focus on vampires, the anime does feature a number of powerful vampire characters in almost all its seasons. Interestingly, they even play a major antagonist role in the first few seasons. In fact, Dio Brando, who wants to achieve immortality and world domination, is actually the villain of the first part. In the following season, the story also revolves a lot around the Battle Tendency, which is an ancient vampire group. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

3. Vampire in the Garden (2022)

Wit Studio’s ‘Vampire in the Garden‘ takes viewers to an alternate world where the conflict between humans and vampires has led to countless deaths and destruction. When the former is pushed to the brink of extinction, desperation only causes bloodshed to reach a new high. In the chaotic drama, a young soldier named Momo witnesses the vampire queen Fiine protecting one of her friends from a vampire. This makes her curious to the point that she follows Fiine, and the two end up learning that they share similar values. Both of them hope to find a place where humans and vampires can co-exist peacefully without further bloodshed. This goal inspires them to work together and go on a long journey looking for the elusive land that fulfills their aspirations. In case you wish to learn how the story unfolds, then you can stream the series here.

2. Sirius the Jaeger (2018)

When some vampires manage to flee to Japan after leaving China, they are secretly followed by Jaegers, a group of vampire hunters. In their team is a young Sirius man named Yuliy, whose village has suffered immensely because of the vampires. Interestingly, his noble family is bestowed by God with The Ark of Sirius, a powerful holy relic that has the potential to exert power over all things. It has since been a reason for constant conflict, and the present time is no different. As the hunt begins, the vampire and Yuliy, with the constant support of Jaegers, engage in a relentless battle for the Ark of Sirius. With the future of the world at stake, their battle could shape the world in unthinkable ways. You can watch ‘Sirius the Jaeger’ here.

1. Castlevania (2017-2021)

As far as vampire shows are concerned, very few series could potentially touch the popularity of ‘Castlevania.’ Based on the eponymous Japanese video game, the show recounts a story of pain and revenge. The vampire Vlad Dracula Țepeș is going through a life-changing experience after meeting his wonderful wife and has dramatically become a completely different person than he used to be. It appears that his story is going to have a sweet and happy ending until his life turns upside down one day. His wife is brutally murdered after being accused of witchcraft.

When Vlad learns that she was burned at the stake, he can no longer contain his anger and sends an army of demons to slaughter the people of Wallachia. As the future looks bleak, circumstances push monster hunter Trevor Belmont, Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard, and the magician Sypha Belnades toward one another. The trio join hands to stop vampire Vlad Dracula Țepeș before his anger burns down the whole world. You can find all the episodes of ‘Castlevania’ here.

