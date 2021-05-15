‘Halston’ is a biographical drama series based on the life and career of the celebrated eponymous fashion designer. Following his meteoric rise to becoming a global fashion icon and a regular fixture on the New York City glamour circuit, the show also delves into his friendship with singer and actress Liza Minnelli, and his relationship with the artist Victor Hugo. The biographical show is a detailed and colorful homage to one of fashion’s most admired personalities and introduces viewers to various aspects of his personal and professional life. If you enjoyed these aspects of the show and would like to see some more biographical shows that feature colorful and inspiring leads, then we’ve got some recommendations for you. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Halston’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. Please Like Me (2013-2016)

Despite being nowhere as glamorous as ‘Halston,’ Josh Thomas’ loosely autobiographical series ‘Please Like Me’ is equally charming. What it lacks in glitz, it makes up in authenticity and heart. The show follows the awkward comedian and writer as he comes out of the closet and deals with his mom’s suicide attempt, and that’s just in the opening episode! It has 4 very binge-able seasons and is a light-hearted look at the show creator’s life as a young adult.

5. Ellen (1994-1998)

‘Ellen’ stars comedian and television personality Ellen DeGeneres as an eccentric bookstore owner living in LA. The show follows her daily dealings with family and quirky friends and is loosely based on her life. Notably, soon after coming out as gay in real life, Ellen’s character came out as gay in one of the show’s episodes. If you enjoy ‘Ellen,’ its creator made another show, ‘The Ellen Show,’ which follows the protagonist’s life in her hometown.

4. Work in Progress (2019-)

‘Work in Progress’ is a comedy series co-created by comedian, writer, and actress Abby McEnany. It follows her transformative relationship whilst also portraying her struggles with depression and OCD, something McEnany dealt with in real life as well. Intimate, heartfelt, and detailed, this show, like ‘Halston,’ is an homage to the person it is based on.

3. A Very English Scandal (2018-)

This three-part series is a dramatized version of the Jeremy Thorpe scandal in the 1970s and the events leading up to it. Based on a book of the same name, the show follows the story of the former Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe who was accused of trying to murder Norman Scott, his alleged lover. The events leading up to the trial are detailed on the show, as well as details of Thorpe and Scott’s lives. Like ‘Halston,’ the show has received some criticism for character inaccuracy. However, it paints a convincing period picture of the intricacies of high society in the 1970s.

2. Gentleman Jack (2019-)

‘Gentleman Jack’ is a historic drama series based on the life of landowner and industrialist Anne Lister in the 1830s. Popularly known as “the first modern lesbian,” Lister wrote voluminous diary entries that recorded her romantic relationships. The show is based on these diaries, which were written largely in secret code. A story of an iconic personality whose ideas were ahead of her time, ‘Gentleman Jack’ attempts to explore and understand the person its protagonist is based on. ‘Halston’ attempts to do the same with regards to the fashion icon.

1. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018)

‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’ is the shocking retelling of fashion legend Gianni Versace’s death and the events leading up to it. The show, which also follows his killer Andrew Cunanan, details Gianni’s love life, family dynamics, and professional projects. It also gives the audience snippets from his childhood that show how the seeds of his remarkable fashion journey were sown. If you enjoyed ‘Halston,’ there is a lot that you will love about this show as well, with the added intrigue of one of the major characters being a serial killer.

