7 Movies Like Things Heard and Seen You Must Watch

When Catherine Claire’s husband George gets a new job at a Hudson Valley college as an art history teacher, she accepts the start of a new life in the (fictional) historic Chosen, leaving her Manhattan life behind. Despite her initial reluctance, she tries to cheer up for her daughter Franny, but something about her new house doesn’t feel right.

As she learns more about Chosen’s history, the sinister darkness of her marriage is revealed, and her life takes an unthinkable turn. Starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton, ‘Things Heard & Seen’ is a horror film that has impressed viewers worldwide. In case you wish to watch similar movies, we have a few recommendations for you. You can watch most of these films similar to ‘Things Heard & Seen’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Mama (2013)

After a financial collapse, Jeffrey Desange has a mental breakdown and murders his colleagues and wife before leaving with his two daughters. They are found five years later in a cabin in the woods and are adopted by their father’s twin brother. Unfortunately, their uncle is unaware that the girls did not leave the cabin alone but with an omnipresent evil entity that turns his world upside down. People who love ‘Things Heard & Seen’ will probably enjoy the mysterious story of the two unfortunate girls who have had only sorrows in their short life.

6. The Possession (2012)

‘The Possession‘ revolves around a young girl named Emily, whose parents are divorced. She lives with her mother, and on the weekends, she usually spends some time with her father. On one of these weekends, Emily buys an antique carved box from a yard sale, unbeknownst to the demonic forces that lurk inside it. As the story unfolds, she is possessed by dark spirits that threaten to jeopardize the lives of her loved ones. ‘The Possession‘ recounts the story of a family that undergoes severe emotional and psychological torture because of cursed and demonic forces, which fans of ‘Things Heard & Seen’ must watch.

5. Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Determined not to let it interfere with their happy lives, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, with the help of a priest, put Annabelle behind sacred glass, hoping that it will no longer pose a threat to their lives. But despite their best efforts, the doll manages to awaken evil spirits and begins to target the 10-year-old daughter of the demonologists and her friends. If you enjoyed the petrifying story of Catherine Claire, who has to face evil spirits in her new home, then you must watch ‘Annabelle Comes Home‘ to experience something similar to what the Warrens unfortunately face.

4. Winchester (2018)

When William Wirt Winchester dies, his wife Sarah Winchester gets a $20 million inheritance, which she uses to build a never-ending mansion. She believes that her family is cursed by the spirits of people who are unfortunately killed using the Winchester firearms. So, she begins to build the mysterious house to traps the vengeful ghosts who are after her family. The fans of ‘Things Heard & Seen’ will love to watch the dark mysteries unfold in ‘Winchester,’ which has just as many plot twists and can keep the viewers glued to the very end.

3. The Amityville Horror (2005)

George Lutz moves to a new Long Island house along with his family, unaware of the demonic forces that lurk inside. Even when they find out that it was the site of a gruesome mass murder, they prefer to think of it as an unfortunate incident. However, as they start their new life, sinister forces begin to show their disapproval as the Lutzs’ lives are turned upside down. ‘The Amityville Horror,’ like ‘Things Heard & Seen,’ revolves around a family who unknowingly moves to a haunted house and faces demonic forces determined to destroy them and is, therefore, a great watch for the viewers who love the latter.

2. The Intruder (2019)

Scott and Annie are a happily married couple who live in San Francisco. However, after Scott’s promotion, the couple decides to move to the peaceful Napa Valley, hoping to raise a family there and live a tranquil life. They buy a structural engineer’s old house only to later always find him trespassing into their property.

As Scott begins to investigate him with his friend Mike, shocking secrets are revealed that threaten to put their plans of peaceful existence at risk. In ‘The Intruder,’ just like ‘Things Heard & Seen,’ a couple decides to move to a new house after a job change and end up in a place with a mysterious past. The similarities in the premise of the film offer fans an excellent opportunity to enjoy another great story.

1. The Conjuring (2013)

Carolyn and Roger Perron move to a rickety Rhode Island farm with their family but soon find themselves in the grip of nightmarish terror that forces them to seek the help of paranormal investigators. They later learn that satanic forces, capable of causing harm, lurk around them. Now, the family, along with the investigators, must gather courage and spiritual strength to confront the spectral menace and defeat it. This story of a family being haunted by sinister forces in their new house is perfect for viewers looking to watch a film like ‘Things Heard & Seen.’

