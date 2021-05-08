7 Shows Like Jupiter’s Legacy That You Must See

Created by prolific screenwriter Steven S. DeKnight, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ builds on the titular superhero universe imagined by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The series follows two generations of superheroes in the hierarchical squadron of “The Union of Justice,” but as the story expands its ambitious narrative, it reflects upon the social and economic history of America through its mythologized lens.

Ambitious, suspenseful, and resplendent, the adult superhero series resonates deep within the American self. Now, if you have liked the screen adaptation of Millarverse, we have a few binge-worthy recommendations that will hit the same sweet spot. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Carnivale (2003-2005)

Helmed by Daniel Knauf, ‘Carnivale’ is a visually challenging yet spellbinding tale of uncanny mythological intrigue. Set in the US Dust Bowl in the era of the Great Depression, the narrative of the underrated drama conceals two separate plotlines that converge in the end. The story begins with Ben Hawkins, a young lad gifted with the strange powers of healing, as he joins a touring carnival to travel through the heart of America.

On the other hand, we see Brother Justin Crowe, a Californian Methodist priest who comes to realize his own unearthly ability to control human beings. As the mythical universe unravels itself, the age-old notions of good and bad become blurred. One story arc of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ follows the era of Depression. If you want to revisit the darkened time in American history, ‘Carnivale’ is where you should place your bet.

6. The Tick (2016-2019)

Created by Ben Edlund, ‘The Tick’ revolves around a group of misfit superheroes out of touch with the world and reality at large. The story follows accountant turned conspiracy theorist Arthur, but the center of attraction is a mysterious man in a blue costume (with antennas sprawling out of his head) approaching people on a bus stop claiming to be a superhero, but nobody knows his origin.

While Sheldon in ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is all about the “Code,” our titular superhero puts it slightly differently, “Murder, it’s just not cool!” Filled with hilarious moments, heroes in flashy costumes, and brilliant one-liners, the absurdist take on mighty superheroes will keep your tummy full if you want to change the mood to something more light-hearted.

5. The Mandalorian (2019-)

Created by Jon Favreau of ‘Iron Man’ fame, ‘The Mandalorian’ is the first live-action silver screen foray into the classic ‘Star Wars’ universe. Set shortly after the fall of the Galactic Empire in the hands of Rebel forces, the story takes forward the narrative of ‘Return of the Jedi.’ The series follows a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter who is appointed by the remnant members of the fallen empire to retrieve the child Grogu.

However, the Mandalorian instead attempts to compensate for the acts committed by his species-ancestors by protecting the prodigal toddler. Mark Millar cited the ‘Star Wars’ saga as one of his main influences behind his superhero universe. So, if you are looking for an epic-scale adventure in the vein of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ this space-western series is bound to keep you occupied.

4. Jessica Jones (2015-2019)

After the ending of her short-lived career as a superhero, Jessica Jones opens a private investigation agency catering to people with unearthly abilities. The series sees her solving supernatural cases while fighting with her own demons. Created by Melissa Rosenberg, the series does not glorify its flawed protagonist, but in a universe where happy endings are hard to come by, Jessica seems to be one of the more sensible characters.

Building on the Marvel cinematic universe, ‘Jessica Jones’ has achieved critical praise for its breathtaking cinematography, brooding atmosphere, and powerful performances. If you are looking for an adult superhero series like ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ the cerebral superhero saga will be right up your alley

3. Lost (2004-2010)

Ending up on a mysterious island can be a tough fortune cookie. While some return with capes and superpowers, some are damned to fight off evil forces and survive their nightmares. Backed by the trio J. J. Abrams, Jeffrey Lieber, and Damon Lindelof, ‘Lost’ is arguably one of the greatest TV series in the history of television.

While on air, Jack Shephard is busy making remarks on the strength of the drink to an eager air-hostess, but in the blink of an eye, he finds himself stranded on an unnamed island in the south-pacific along with others who survived the crash. As they begin exploring the island, a supernatural story of intrigue bares itself open. If you liked ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ because of its absorbing story and nautical adventure, ‘Lost’ will grasp your imagination before you know it.

2. Daredevil (2015-2018)

The film version chronicling the crimson-clad Marvel superhero is, let’s say, a missed potential. However, creator Drew Goddard delivers due justice to the titular hero in this series adaption. In a crux, Daredevil takes on his arch-nemesis Wilson Fisk AKA The Kingpin in the comic book adaption of the Marvel classic, but there’s more to it than that. If you have a thing for superheroes who walk the fine line between good and bad, the blind lawyer turned caped crusader Matt Murdock will not cease to wonder you.

Before taking on the mammoth project of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ Steven S. DeKnight was associated with the critically acclaimed series as showrunner of the inaugural season. If that is not reason enough, the menacing ambiance of this dark superhero series and Charlie Cox’s terrific performance as the Daredevil will cut the deal.

1. The Boys (2019-)

Garth Ennis has a penchant for flawed superheroes, and he wrote the eponymous comic book series with co-author Darick Robertson based on the idea that superheroes are often portrayed as celebrities in popular culture. Developed by Eric Kripke, the screen adaption of the comic series depicts a damned universe where heroes are pawns in the hands of a conglomerate. The story follows a corporation-owned superhero group called the “Seven,” led by the formidable Homelander.

While the heroes in the series may don capes and do stunts, their characters often reveal unheroic arrogance and corruption. If you thought ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ was dark, ‘The Boys’ take it one step further with its abusive, narcissistic, bigoted, and drugged motley crew of heroes.

Read More: Where Is Jupiter’s Legacy Filmed?