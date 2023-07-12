8 Documentary Shows Like Quarterback You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is an insightful sports docuseries that features Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, the quarterbacks of three of the top football teams in the country. Giving a glimpse into their lives on and off the field, it follows the trio of star players through the 2022 football season. From their relationships with their families, their training sessions, and their performances during matches, each episode gets the audience acquainted better with their beloved sports stars.

Besides, the documentary show delves into what success means to the three quarterbacks and how they deal with the pressures of the sport. If you have watched and enjoyed it and wish to watch more such sports-related stories, then we have compiled the perfect list for you. You can watch most of these documentary shows like ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Playbook (2020)

While ‘Quarterback’ follows the lives and learnings of renowned sports stars, ‘The Playbook’ highlights the ones behind the making of these icons — the most legendary sports coaches in the business. Five top coaches from sports like basketball, football, and tennis come forward to share the most valuable lessons they’ve learned in their illustrious careers.

Each episode features one specific coach and charts their career graph, memorable experiences, as well as what they believe are the golden rules to play by. What connects both docuseries is their intimate treatment of the subject matter as well as going beyond the conventional rulebook to define what a sport really means.

7. Welcome to Wrexham (2022-)

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ features actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who are owners of the Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C. The duo purchased the team in 2020, aiming to take it from the National League to the Premier League. But given their inexperience managing a sports club, Ryan and Rob had to travel all the way to Wales and get hands-on involved in everything football, which is intricately covered in the docuseries.

Despite soccer being quite different from American football, one may find similarities between ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and ‘Quarterback’ in their passionate and detailed approach to the sport. Besides, both docuseries signify the sentiment people hold for football, be it the players, the team owners, or the audience.

6. Cheer (2020-2022)

Steering a bit away from all conventional sports, ‘Cheer’ focuses on what makes a sports event even livelier — cheerleaders. The sports docuseries takes us to Corsicana, Texas, chronicling the lives of the forty-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team led by coach Monica Aldama. As five cheerleaders prepare for various competitions, the viewers get to learn about the history of cheerleading, the various training techniques, and the criteria required to be at the top of the game. Just like ‘Quarterback’ focuses on three top players and explores their deep love for football, ‘Cheer’ does the same by exploring the interpersonal connections of the five cheer team members and their passion for cheerleading.

5. Last Chance U (2016-2020)

If ‘Quarterback’ highlights the achievements of professional footballers, then ‘Last Chance U’ delves into what it takes to break into the game and reach that level. Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Ridley, and Luke Lorentzen, the sports documentary show revolves around the football programs at two Mississippi colleges and the numerous collegiate athletes who aspire to make it big as top players. Like ‘Quarterback’ goes off the field and also speaks about the personal struggles of the seasoned players, ‘Last Chance U’ beautifully captures the trials and tribulations of young athletes as they struggle to find their place.

4. Making Their Mark (2021)

Directed by Gil Marsden, ‘Making Their Mark’ is an Australian sports docuseries that focuses on six football clubs participating in the 2020 Australian Football League (AFL) season. Featuring various players, coaches, and staff members from the clubs, it highlights the ups and downs in a professional footballer’s life. Compiling extensive footage shot over seven months, the show covers their daily activities as well as the struggles they have faced in the sports industry, including racism and loss. Both ‘Making Their Mark’ and ‘Quarterback’ aim to uncover the lesser-known sides of beloved sports figures and make them feel more relatable to the masses. Moreover, they provide a realistic look into what happens during football season.

3. Break Point (2023-)

Moving away from the football-related documentary shows, ‘Break Point’ centers around the top tennis players and gives an up-close and personal look into their lives as travel worldwide for the ATP and WTA Tours as well as the Grand Slam Tournaments. As the cameras follow them on and off the court, we get to see their internal struggles and their approach to the game. Despite the change in sport, ‘Break Point’ is strikingly similar to ‘Quarterback’ in how it presents the lives of professional players and also focuses on them as regular people with families and loved ones outside the sports arena. Most importantly, both docuseries make fans of tennis and football feel closer to their idols.

2. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019-)

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ may not be about football like ‘Quarterback,’ but it contains the same passion for sportsmanship that the latter does. Revolving around the high-speed sport of Formula 1 racing, the docuseries features ace drivers, team owners, and managers as they share their perspectives on the game. Chronicling what it takes to not just run the business side of the game but also the hopes and struggles faced by the professional drivers, the show strikes an emotional chord with F1 fans. Similar to ‘Quarterback,’ this show gives the audience exclusive access to the top sporting events and an in-depth understanding of the players’ minds.

1. Full Swing (2023-)

Yet another comprehensive behind-the-scenes docuseries about professional sports, ‘Full Swing’ takes the audience into the world of professional golf. The subject of the show is a group of professional golfers from various backgrounds as they train and compete in the prestigious PGA Tour. Documenting every big and small aspect of the golf season, it charts the journey of each player and helps one understand their strategies for the game. Again, ‘Full Swing’ rubs shoulders with ‘Quarterback’ in its detailed presentation of the sport and what the crème de la crème players put at stake during a particular season. Furthermore, both docuseries humanize the popular players in the eyes of the audience, making this one top this list.

