8 Shows Like Call The Midwife You Must See

Created by Heidi Thomas, the gripping drama series ‘Call the Midwife’ focuses on the lives and challenges of midwives working in the East End of London after World War II during the 1950s and 1960s. At its core, the series is a poignant tale of a young midwife, Jenny, navigating the challenges of her profession amidst the backdrop of a bustling London neighborhood. The show beautifully captures themes of family, friendship, love, and the undeniable bond between a mother and her child. Featuring a stellar cast including Jenny Agutter, Annabelle Apsion, Linda Bassett, Leonie Elliott, and Helen George, the series is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth and paints a vivid picture of a time gone by.

For fans captivated by the heartwarming tales and intricate character dynamics of ‘Call the Midwife,’ we’ve curated a list of shows that resonate with similar themes and narratives. These recommendations promise to tug at your heartstrings, just as ‘Call the Midwife’ did. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Call the Midwife’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Land Girls (2009-2011)

‘Land Girls’ is a captivating series that transports viewers to the tumultuous times of World War II. Created by Roland MooreThe drama revolves around the lives of four women, including Becci Gemmell and Susan Cookson, who join the Women’s Land Army, taking on agricultural tasks traditionally reserved for men. As they navigate the challenges of wartime Britain, their resilience, camaraderie, and spirit shine through. Drawing a parallel with ‘Call the Midwife,’ ‘Land Girls’ spotlight the profound impact women have had during pivotal moments in history.

While ‘Call the Midwife’ delves into the world of midwifery in post-war London, ‘Land Girls’ showcases the sacrifices and contributions of women on the home front during the war. The shared themes of women empowerment, societal roles, and the spirit of community bind these two series together, making ‘Land Girls’ a compelling watch for those intrigued by history and human resilience.

7. The Astronaut Wives Club (2015)



‘The Astronaut Wives Club,’ directed by Stephanie Savage, is a captivating series that delves into the lives of the women behind America’s early astronauts during the space race. Based on the book of the same name by Lily Koppel, the show features a talented ensemble cast, including JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Yvonne Strahovski, and Dominique McElligott, portraying the real-life wives who became instant celebrities as their husbands embarked on dangerous missions. The series offers a unique perspective on these women’s challenges, from the public spotlight to personal struggles.

Drawing parallels with ‘Call the Midwife,’ both shows highlight the strength and resilience of women during significant historical events, navigating societal expectations and personal challenges. While ‘The Astronaut Wives Club’ is set against the backdrop of space exploration, its themes of camaraderie, support, and overcoming adversity resonate with the narrative of ‘Call the Midwife,’ emphasizing the

‘power of sisterhood in trying times.

6. The Village (2013-2014)



Set against the backdrop of the English countryside, ‘The Village’ is a tapestry of tales woven by directors Antonia Bird and Gillies MacKinnon. With a cast led by John Simm and Maxine Peake, the narrative unfolds the life and times of the Middleton clan and their neighbors. It’s a journey that spans from the trenches of World War I to the lively 1920s. While it doesn’t draw inspiration from a particular book, its historical depth is palpable. Drawing parallels with ‘Call the Midwife,’ both dramas spotlight the strength and spirit of communities, navigating through societal shifts and shared experiences. They’re not just shows; they’re time capsules, preserving moments of history and humanity.

5. The Bletchley Circle (2012-2014)



Directed by Andy De Emmony and Guy Burt, ‘The Bletchley Circle’ is a gripping drama series that unfolds in the post-war era of the early 1950s. The narrative centers around four women, including Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling, who once worked as codebreakers at Bletchley Park during World War II. These brilliant minds reunite to solve a series of complex murders using their unique skills, proving that their wartime contributions were just the beginning of their societal impact.

Drawing parallels with ‘Call the Midwife,’ both shows delve deep into the lives of women in a post-war setting, navigating societal expectations while making significant contributions in their respective fields. The historical backdrop, combined with strong female protagonists, makes ‘The Bletchley Circle’ a must-watch for those who appreciate the intricate tapestry of women’s roles during transformative historical periods.

4. The Crimson Field (2014)



‘The Crimson Field,’ directed by Richard Clark and David Evans, transports audiences to the tumultuous landscapes of World War I. Set against the backdrop of a field hospital on the French coast, the series, starring Oona Chaplin and Suranne Jones, delves into the lives of the volunteer nurses who navigate the horrors of war and the complexities of love and loyalty.

Echoing ‘Call the Midwife,’ both dramas spotlight the challenges and triumphs of women in the medical field during pivotal historical moments. ‘The Crimson Field’ and ‘Call the Midwife’ share a thematic core of resilience, compassion, and the indomitable spirit of women facing adversity. Their narratives, steeped in emotion and authenticity, resonate deeply with viewers, offering a poignant exploration of humanity amidst chaos.

3. The Hour (2011-2012)

Helmed by Abi Morgan, ‘The Hour’ is a gripping drama that plunges deep into the world of 1950s television journalism in London. With a stellar cast including Ben Whishaw, Romola Garai, and Dominic West, the series unravels the complexities of professional challenges and personal entanglements against the backdrop of a tumultuous era. ‘The Hour’ captures the essence of the 1950s, a time of societal change and evolving media landscapes.

Drawing a parallel with ‘Call the Midwife,’ both series are set in the same decade, shedding light on the societal norms, challenges, and transformations of the time. While ‘The Hour’ delves into the world of journalism, its thematic undertones of change, resilience, and the role of professionals in a shifting society resonate with the narrative of ‘Call the Midwife.’ Both series offer a poignant reflection on the spirit of the 1950s.

2. A Place to Call Home (2013-2018)

‘A Place to Call Home,’ masterfully directed by Bevan Lee, is a captivating romantic drama set against the backdrop of post-World War II Australia. Starring Marta Dusseldorp and Noni Hazlehurst, the series intricately weaves tales of love, loss, and societal change. As the Bligh family grapples with secrets and scandals, the narrative delves deep into the complexities of relationships and the shifting dynamics of a world recovering from war.

Drawing parallels with ‘Call the Midwife,’ this show spotlights the transformative era following a world war, highlighting the resilience of women and the societal challenges they face. The evocative tone and compelling character arcs make ‘A Place to Call Home’ a must-watch for those who appreciate the depth and authenticity of ‘Call the Midwife.’

1. Home Fires (2015-2016)



Directed by Robert Quinn and Bruce Goodison, ‘Home Fires’ plunges viewers into the heart of rural Cheshire during the early days of World War II. The narrative unfolds around the lives of the women of the Great Paxford Women’s Institute, with standout performances by Samantha Bond and Francesca Annis. As the war rages on, these women grapple with personal challenges, societal expectations, and the looming shadow of conflict.

Drawing parallels with ‘Call the Midwife,’ ‘Home Fires’ delve deep into the tapestry of women’s lives during significant historical periods. While the former offers a lens into the world of midwifery in post-war London, the latter paints a vivid picture of the resilience and unity of women on the home front during wartime. The shared essence of community, female solidarity, and the trials of life make ‘Home Fires’ a must-watch for those enchanted by tales of human spirit and endurance.

Read More: Where is Call the Midwife Filmed?