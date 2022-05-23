90 Day Fiancé Season 3: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé‘ is an entertaining reality TV series that chronicles the journey of engaged couples, out of whom one partner is an American resident. The other one is a foreign national who visits their better half in the US on a K-1 visa, which permits them to stay in the country for 90 days to get married. However, this period often proves to be a compatibility test for their relationships and determines whether they walk down the aisle or leave their separate ways. So now, let’s have a look at what the couples from season 3 are up to presently.

Loren and Alexei

In a true fairytale fashion of finding love in a foreign land, Loren Goldstone was on a 10-day Birthright trip to Israel when she met local medic Alexei Brovarnik. Despite a few hiccups such as language barriers, cultural differences, as well as Loren’s struggle with Tourette’s Syndrome, the couple overcame all hurdles. On top of that, they also had a few disagreements about their careers, as Loren wanted Alexei to be a model, while he wished to continue as a medic. Regardless of such small issues, they got married twice- once in September 2015 in the US, and again in Israel in July 2016, in the company of family and friends.

Loren and Alexei welcomed their first son Shai Josef in April 2020 and their second son Asher Noah was born in August 2021. Shai was a premature baby, and after Asher Noah’s arrival, Loren publicly opened up about her battle with postpartum depression. In January 2022, she and Alexei also began appearing in the ’90 Day Fiancé’ spin-off series ‘Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days.’ Not just that, the couple happily resides with their sons in Florida and is currently expecting their third child in the fall of 2022.

Mark Shoemaker and Nikki

Proving that love has no age limit, 58-year-old Mark Shoemaker met Philippines native Nikki through an online dating service. Though love quickly blossomed between the two and he proposed to her, they had a long and bumpy journey ahead. Firstly, she was barely nineteen, and their vast age gap posed a big problem. Mark had four adult children from his first marriage, and his youngest daughter Elise was especially unhappy with his fiancée being so young. Moreover, when Nikki came to visit him in Maryland, he seemingly began behaving in a controlling manner and started treating her like his former wife.

In addition, Mark also made his partner sign a prenuptial agreement, but the couple finally got married in Hawaii in 2015. Surprisingly, they sued TLC for editing their footage on the show and causing defamation, but their lawsuit was eventually dropped in 2017. The court’s ruling stated that since Mark and Nikki had voluntarily signed up for the show, the makers had the right to edit the footage as they deemed fit. After six years of marriage, Mark shockingly filed for divorce in March 2022, and they separated by mutual consent. Though the status of the divorce proceedings is yet undisclosed, the couple has called it quits following a turbulent relationship together.

Kyle Huckabee and Bajaree Boonma

Like many other modern-day couples, Kyle Huckabee and Bajaree Boonma AKA Noon met online on Facebook. He came across her profile while researching for his Thailand trip, and they ended up meeting in person when he went there in 2013. Though he did not formally propose to her, they got engaged and she came with him to New Orleans. The couple was initially sharing an apartment with Kyle’s roommate and then when the former finally popped the question, they got a place of their own. Not just that, Noon helped her fiancé reconnect with his estranged mother.

Kyle and Noon tied the knot in a Buddhist temple later, even though their parents did not attend the ceremony. Since then, the couple has been enjoying lots of adventures around the world and often visit Thailand to spend time with Noon’s family. They are presently living together in Portland, Oregon, where Kyle works as a realtor. The pair also adopted an adorable dog named Snoop recently and frequently post pictures of him on social media.

Josh Strobel and Aleksandra Iarovikova

Josh Strobel and Aleksandra Iarovikova crossed paths in Prague, Czech Republic, while she was studying there at university and he was volunteering with the Mormon church. Originally from Russia, Aleksandra was an atheist but became interested in Mormonism after interacting with Josh, and soon converted as well. After completing his church mission, he frequently kept visiting her and eventually proposed a year later. After they landed in the US, the couple got married in August 2015, and subsequently had a daughter named Kaya in 2016.

Unfortunately, Josh and Aleksandra’s troubles began after Kaya’s birth, as she was of a slightly different complexion than them. Thus, netizens mindlessly began accusing Aleksandra of infidelity, but gradually the baseless rumors died down. In 2018, Josh started medical school in Australia, and in June 2019, the couple welcomed their son JJ. In 2020, they returned to the US and Aleksandra graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health. She and Josh presently live with their kids in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he has achieved a medical residency.

Fernando Verdini and Carolina

Fernando Verdini and Carolina met in her native country Columbia, while they both were on dates with other people. Luckily, they both clicked instead and he proposed to her before returning to Florida. Fernando was sharing his house with his parents since his previous marriage ended, and when his fiancée visited him, trouble started brewing between her and his mother. The latter openly expressed her distaste toward Carolina’s nationality and made rude remarks. In addition, the couple’s 17-year age gap and her homesickness caused a few problems as well.

But the biggest threat to the couple’s relationship was when Carolina suspected Fernando of allegedly cheating on her more than once, which he strongly denied. Despite eveything, their love triumphed and they tied the knot at the end of their 90 days together. Carolina settled with her husband in Florida and the two spent a lot of time traveling together. However, as far as we can tell, Fernando has recently removed all their pictures together from his social media. Though they have not made it explicitly clear, it does seem that they are not together currently.

Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters

Nurse Melanie Bowers met Jamaican lifeguard Devar Walters while vacationing at a resort in his home country. Sparks instantly flew between the two, and he proposed to her before she left for the US. But things were not a cakewalk for them ahead, as Melanie’s family was quite apprehensive about their relationship. Especially, her sister Bev was skeptical of Devar’s intentions and suspected that he was only using his fiancée for securing citizenship in the country. Tensions further escalated when he expressed his intentions to send all his income to his family, thus worrying Melanie about his seriousness for her.

Not just that, the hard-working nurse had the responsibility of her 11-year-old son Hunter, from her previous marriage. Luckily, Devar managed to quash all the doubts in Melanie and her family’s minds and bonded rather well with Hunter. Moreover, he took training and became an underwater welder, thus proving his capability. The couple eventually tied the knot and welcomed a daughter named Avah in November 2017. Despite all the questions that were raised about them, Melanie and Devar are still in a happy and healthy marriage and are focused on their children.

