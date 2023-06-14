90 Day Fiance Season 9: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance’ is a reality television series that offers viewers a glimpse into the unique and often challenging journey of couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa. This visa is exclusively available to foreign fiancés of US citizens, giving them 90 days to marry their partners. Since its debut on January 12, 2014, the series has captivated audiences and has become a cultural phenomenon. With nine successful seasons, ’90 Day Fiance’ has spawned a range of spin-off shows. Since it has been some time since season 9 concluded, fans of the show must be curious to know where their favorite couples are now. In that case, we’ve got you covered!

Where Are Kara & Guillermo Now?

Since Guillermo and Kara tied the knot in the United States, the former has been actively improving his English skills and focusing on his professional endeavors. One of his newfound hobbies is kayaking, which allows him to enjoy the outdoors and stay active. Despite their disagreements, Kara and Guillermo’s love story prevailed, leading them to a beautiful wedding ceremony on July 23, 2021, in Albemarle County, Virginia.

Embracing fatherhood, Guillermo takes great pride in being a dedicated parent to his and Kara’s six-month-old son, Nicolas Antonio, born in December 2022. He works two jobs to provide for his family, utilizing his sales skills and contributing to the hospitality industry. Kara is currently the owner of Leona Curated Jewelry. Since then, the couple has embraced their life together in the United States, creating a solid foundation for their future. Their commitment to each other has not wavered, as they consider themselves spouses and best friends.

Where Are Emily & Kobe Now?

Kobe and Emily, despite facing numerous challenges and red flags during their time on the show, have managed to overcome their differences and build a life together. Their journey on ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 9 was marked by clashes in their relationship, with Emily often feeling like her desires were overshadowed by Kobe’s expectations. Cultural differences and parenting disagreements further strained their bond, but the couple persevered.

Now, settling into their married life with the arrival of their second child, Scarlett, Kobe and Emily are focused on raising a happy family. The former works in the asphalt business, while his wife is a dedicated stay-at-home mom caring for their children. They continue to live with Emily’s parents, following a more traditional lifestyle.

Where Are Patrick & Thaís Now?

Patrick Mendes and his Brazilian fiancée, Thaís Ramone, had a tumultuous journey on ’90 Day Fiancé.’ They first connected through a dating app while the former was visiting Brazil, and their relationship quickly blossomed. Patrick proposed during one of his trips, and Thaís happily accepted. However, their relationship encountered significant challenges once she arrived in the US. Thaís struggled to get along with Patrick’s brother, John, and tensions escalated due to her spying on her fiance by installing a GPS app on his phone.

John, in turn, harbored reservations about Thaís and believed that his brother deserved better, fueling further animosity between them. The situation turned drastic when Patrick discovered she had not informed her father about their impending marriage. Despite Thaís explaining that her father strongly disliked Americans and would disapprove of their union, he insisted that she tell her father before they proceeded with the wedding.

Unsurprisingly, Thaís’ father initially forbade her from marrying Patrick. But luckily, the couple’s love prevailed, and they tied the knot in February 2022. Patrick and Thaís often share their adventures on social media and love traveling together. In November 2022, they also had a new addition to their family: their daughter, Aleesi. Currently, Thaís is the owner of the brand THAISRAMONIE and is affiliated with Bang Energy as a model.

Where Are Jibri & Miona Now?

Hailing from South Dakota, Jibri Bell and his Serbian fiancée Miona’s love story began when they met at a Serbian club where he performed with his band. Their instant connection led to numerous vacations together and, eventually, his romantic proposal. However, their journey was far from smooth sailing. From the start, tensions arose between Miona and some of Jibri’s friends, particularly his bandmate Daveed Dacho.

Upon Miona’s arrival in the United States, she struggled to find common ground with her fiance’s parents and intensely disliked South Dakota. Adding to the challenges, she demanded a beachside wedding, much to the concern of Jibri’s family, who advised him against marrying her. Despite the reservations others expressed, he prioritized his relationship and decided to marry her.

The wedding ceremony took place with Jibri’s grandmother presiding as the minister. However, Miona’s parents and Daveed opted not to attend, leading to some absences on their special day. Since the couple tied the knot in June 2020, Miona has been focusing on her ponytail brand Miona Beauty. She and her husband frequently share their cherished moments on social media, showcasing their love and joy as they navigate life as a married couple.

Where Are Yvette & Mohamed Now?

Yvette “Yve” Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed had an unconventional journey on ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 9. They initially connected online, bonding over their shared passion for fitness. Their relationship progressed to the point where Yvette traveled to Egypt to meet Mohamed, and they became engaged. However, their troubles began when he arrived in the United States.

Mohamed struggled to adapt to cultural differences and found accepting Yvette’s American lifestyle challenging. He expected her to adhere to Muslim doctrines, which clashed with her way of living. Although Mohamed developed a close relationship with Yvette’s son, Tharan, he felt frustrated about living away from his mother and even contemplated finding a new sponsor to obtain his green card and return home. Ultimately, Yvette reached her breaking point when she discovered he had cheated on her.

The US native decided to file for divorce and is currently working with an attorney to expose Mohamed for potential immigration fraud. However, Yvette herself landed in trouble when she was charged with one count of battery and one count of assault against a household member in August 2022. Nevertheless, she is currently focused on her career as Vice President of the New Mexico Society for Acupuncture & Asian Medicine (NMSAAM) and the PR Chair for Medical Consultation. On the other hand, she is a hands-on mother to Tharan, who has been facing health issues for a while.

Where Are Bilal & Shaeeda Now?

Bilal Hazziez, a US citizen, and his Trinidadian fiancée Shaeeda Sween initially connected through mutual friends online, and their relationship took a significant turn when he traveled to her home country to meet her in person. Despite encountering various obstacles, their love prevailed, and they committed to each other. However, the couple’s relationship was not without its challenges. Differences in their personalities and desires caused frequent disagreements.

Shaeeda struggled with Bilal’s bossy nature and had conflicting views on important matters such as having children. The latter was determined not to expand their family, whereas his partner desired to have a child together. Yet, the most significant hurdle they faced was the issue of a prenuptial agreement. Bilal insisted on having one, much to Shaeeda’s disappointment. Eventually, they resolved their differences and tied the knot on December 18, 2021, in Lees Summit, Missouri. Besides, Shaeeda agreed to sign the prenup but ensured that her own clauses were included.

Currently, the couple is happily married and resides in Kansas City. Shaeeda has developed a close relationship with Bilal’s children from his previous marriage. Meanwhile, he has transitioned from being a Firefighter to working as a Real Estate Agent, finding contentment in his new career path and prioritizing financial stability. In February 2023, the couple faced a tragic ordeal when Shaeeda suffered a miscarriage during her first pregnancy. As the two try to heal from their pain, we wish them the best in their journey.

Where Are Ariela & Biniyam Now?

Ariela Danielle, a resident of New Jersey, and her Ethiopian fiancé, Biniyam Shibre, had a challenging journey on ’90 Day Fiancé.’ They initially met and started building a life together in Ethiopia, raising their son, Aviel. However, their struggles continued even after relocating to the United States. Despite their difficulties, Ariela and Biniyam overcame their differences and eventually got married at the end of season 9.

The two have since created a beautiful home in the United States, and it seems they still reside in their New Jersey apartment. Currently, Ariela works at Sharp Entertainment, whereas Biniyam is training to be an MMA wrestler and divides his time between New Jersey and Florida. The couple enjoys spending time with their son and frequently shares adorable family photos on social media. They also have a love for traveling and exploring new places together.

