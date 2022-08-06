90 Day Fiance Season 9: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

If you’ve ever wondered if cross-border relationships are easy and viable, TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance’ would be right up your alley. Revolving around the lives of United States citizens engaged to foreign nationals, the series gives us an authentic sneak-peek into their lives and documents the days leading up to their marriage. While the foreign partners come to the US on a K-1 visa, they are compelled to tie the knot within 90 days or face deportation. Incidentally, 90 days is a short time for a cross-border couple to iron their differences out and settle down. However, with their future on the line, it is interesting to witness how each pair chooses to tackle their issues in their own way.

Like its predecessors, ’90 Day Fiance’ season 9 introduced us to seven different couples and offered a window into their lives for several days. However, with the cameras now turned away, fans are curious to find out where each pair is at present. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Where Are Ariela and Biniyam Now?

Interestingly, US native Ariela Danielle and her Ethiopian fiance, Biniyam Shibre, were introduced in a previous season of ’90 Day Fiance,’ when they were busy building a life in Ethiopia, along with their son, Aviel. However, they had to navigate quite a difficult path together, as their struggles continued even after landing on US soil. Nevertheless, the couple put their differences aside and tied the knot at the end of season 9.

Presently, Ariela and Biniyam have built up a wonderful home in the United States and are enjoying a life surrounded by family and friends. From the looks of it, they still reside in their New Jersey apartment, although the couple loves to travel and often upload adorable pictures with their son on social media. It is lovely to witness their blossoming love, and we wish them the best for the years to come.

Where Are Emily and Kobe Now?

US native Emily Beiberly and Cameroonian fiance, Kobe Blaise, met at a nightclub in the Chinese city of Xi’an. Although Emily did not intend to start a long relationship, Kobe won her over with his charm and also got her pregnant. Once Kobe came over to the United States, the two had a rocky road to navigate as Emily could not trust her fiance with the baby. On the other hand, Kobe felt like he was being pushed out of his baby’s life and even disliked Emily’s controlling nature.

Moreover, they even faced a surprise second pregnancy, which threatened to blow their relationship up. Nevertheless, the couple persevered and tied the knot towards the end of season 9. Currently, they seem to reside in Emily’s home state of Kansas and are proud parents of two. Besides, they appear to be quite happy together and often share adorable couple pictures on social media.

Where Are Kara and Guillermo Now?

One of the most promising couples on the show, US native Kara Bass and her Venezuelan fiance Guillermo Rojer met when the former went on a trip to the Dominican Republic. Although theirs was a whirlwind affair, cracks began showing once Guillermo landed in the United States and began living with his fiancee. The couple would get into altercations over the most minor of things, and Guillermo was very disappointed with how controlling and bossy Kara’s behavior was.

However, the two remained steadfast in their dedication to each other and ultimately tied the knot on July 23, 2021, in Albemarle County, Virginia. At present, the two have built up a wonderful life in the United States and are on great terms with a few of their ’90 Day’ castmates. Moreover, with Kara calling her husband her best friend, we can safely assume that the two are in it for the long run.

Where Are Bilal and Shaeeda Now?

Interestingly, US citizen Bilal Hazziez met his Trinidadian fiancee Shaeeda Sween through some mutual friends online. However, once he traveled to the foreign country to meet Shaeeda face to face, the US native fell in love and realized he had found the perfect partner. Unfortunately, their road together was relatively rocky as the two could not see eye to eye on many things. Shaeeda did not like Bilal’s bossy nature, while the latter was determined not to have any more children, no matter what his fiancee desired. However, the biggest obstacle in their relationship was a prenup, which Bilal was adamant about signing, much against Shaeeda’s wishes.

Nevertheless, fans would be delighted to know that Bilal and Shaeeda have since ironed out their issues as they tied the knot on December 18, 2021, in Lees Summit, Missouri. Besides, Shaeeda mentioned that she did sign the prenup but made sure to include a few of her own clauses in there. Thus, at present, the two are enjoying a happy married life in Kansas City, and Shaeeda appears to be quite close to Bilal’s children from his previous marriage.

Where Are Jibri and Miona Now?

Jibri Bell and his Serbian fiancee Miona met when the former was performing with his band in a Serbian club. It did not take long for the two to take to each other, and the pair undertook numerous vacations, during which Jibri went down on his knee and popped the question. Unfortunately, from the very beginning, Miona seemed to alienate Jibri from a few of his friends, especially his bandmate Daveed Dacho. On the other hand, once in the United States, the Serbian national was not able to see eye to eye with Jibri’a parents and appeared to absolutely detest South Dakota. Interestingly, Miona demanded a beachside wedding from Jibri, and quite naturally, his family advised him against marrying her.

However, Jibri ultimately took Miona’s side above everyone else and decided to get married to her with his grandmother as the presiding minister. Unfortunately, Miona’s parents, as well as Daveed, refused to be involved in the ceremony and did not turn up in person. Interestingly, in a June 2020 interview with the Telegraf, Jibri addressed Miona as his wife when talking about how he had fled to Serbia in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Although we don’t know for sure if Miona accompanied him to Serbia, the two are enjoying a happy life in the United States at present and often take to social media to share the memories they make together.

Where Are Yvette and Mohamed Now?

Arguably the most mismatched couple on ’90 Day Fiance’ season 9, Yvette Arellano met Mohamed Abdelhamed online, and the two got acquainted over their shared love for fitness. Although the two got engaged when Yvette traveled to Egypt to meet Mohamed, the issues showed up once the latter traveled to the United States. In the States, Mohamed was in for a culture shock and could not accept the way Yvette was living her life. He continuously expected her to follow Muslim doctrines and grew quite irritated when she fell back on her American way of living. Even though Mohamed did get close to Yvette’s son, Thara, he was annoyed at having to live away from his mother and once even thought of getting a new sponsor just to get his green card and leave the United States.

However, with time, Mohamed learned to respect Yvette’s way of living, while she began respecting Mohamed’s views. Thus, with life finally on track, the couple got married at the end of season 9 and have built up a wonderful life with Tharan in the United States. Although it seems like Yvette did not change her religion as of yet, the pair are still very much in love and do not shy away from professing it on social media.

Where Are Patrick and Thais Now?

Patrick Mendes met his Brazillian fiance, Thais Ramone, through a dating app while on a trip to Brazil. Incidentally, it did not take long for the two to get together, and during one of his many trips to Brazil, Patrick ended up going down on one knee, and Thais was only too happy to accept. However, their relationship fell on choppy waters once Thais landed on US soil, as she could not see eye to eye with Patrick’s brother, John. On the other hand, John was quite apprehensive about the Brazil national, as he knew Thais were used to spying on Patrick and had even installed a GPS app on his phone. Moreover, John also believed that his brother could do better, which led to further animosity between the two. However, things took a drastic turn when Patrick learned that Thais had not informed her father about their impending marriage. Although Thais mentioned that her father despised Americans and would disapprove of the union, Patrick refused to marry her until she informed her father.

Unsurprisingly, Thais’ father was against the wedding and initially forbade her from marrying Patrick. Nevertheless, after a lot of back and forth, Thais finally got her father’s blessings, and the two were able to tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony. At present, the two have settled in the United States and are enjoying a happy married life surrounded by family and friends. They also often upload adorable couple pictures and profess their love on social media, as in a May 2022 post, Thais wrote, “Patrick was so amazing on this journey, grateful to him for not letting me give up, always when I thought I wouldn’t make it anymore, he said, “I’ll always come back there for you.”

Read More: Is 90 Day Fiance Scripted?