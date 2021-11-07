Where Was Hallmark’s A Christmas Treasure Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

‘A Christmas Treasure’ is another wonderful addition to Hallmark’s collection of stellar holiday movies. A stirring and uplifting Christmas film, ‘A Christmas Treasure’ follows Lou, a writer who heads her family’s newspaper in the small town of Pine Grove but plans on moving to New York. However, on opening a 100-year-old time capsule during Christmastime, she finds her grandfather’s old journal, making her question her future plans. In her journey of self-discovery, she comes across fellow traveler and passionate chef, Kyle. The meeting is nothing short of a Christmas miracle as they advance hand-in-hand and create something magical in the process.

Directed by Michael Robison ‘A Christmas Treasure’ is one of those movies that will leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling. Moreover, the cozy small-town setting dressed in Christmas cheer works wonders at getting audiences in a festive mood. If watching the film makes you wonder where it was shot, we have you covered!

A Christmas Treasure Filming Locations

Hallmark’s ‘A Christmas Treasure’ was primarily filmed in the beautiful Canadian province of British Columbia. Being a province dotted with charming towns, British Columbia provided the production team with the perfect setting they were looking for. Let’s take a detailed look at the filming locations, shall we?

British Columbia, Canada

Canada’s westernmost province boasts of beautiful coasts as well as some of Canada’s biggest mountain ranges. A short trip across British Columbia is sure to affirm its diversity as the province stands as a true testimony to Canada’s natural beauty. Additionally, the province is also home to the city of Vancouver, which is known for its filming industry. Over the years, British Columbia has become a popular filming destination and has hosted filming crews for productions like ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ ‘Midnight Mass,’ and ‘Deadpool.’

‘A Christmas Treasure’ was mainly filmed in and around Abbotsford, a picturesque city in British Columbia. It is located just beside the Canada–United States border and emancipates a charming small-town vibe. Set in the lap of nature with the Fraser River flowing alongside, the city contributes heavily to the breathtaking backdrops seen in the film.

The production team for ‘A Christmas Treasure’ chose numerous indoor and outdoor locations for their shoot. The streets and open areas were decorated with lights just like at Christmas, and the crew also utilized fake snow to signify wintertime. Additionally, several cafes and restaurants in Abbotsford were also used as backdrops in certain scenes.

A Christmas Treasure Cast

The movie is headed by Jordin Sparks, who brilliantly essays the writer, Lou. Jordin is best known for winning the sixth season of ‘American Idol‘ in 2007 and has multiple successful studio albums, EPs, and solos to her name. Apart from being an award-winning singer-songwriter, Jordin even appears as herself in several TV shows. Additionally, a few of her notable movie roles include Alice in ‘The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete,’ Shasta Carvell in ‘Left Behind,’ as well as Bridgette in ‘God Bless the Broken Road.’

On the other hand, the film treats us to Michael Xavier’s excellent performance as the chef, Kyle. Michael is quite an established actor and has several successful roles under his belt, including Logan Jonsen in ‘Bitten,’ Paul Simmons in ‘Northern Rescue,’ J. Drew Sheard in ‘The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel,’ and Aaron in ‘A Christmas Mission.’ Additionally, ‘A Christmas Treasure’ also credits Lossen Chambers as Marcy, Daniel Bacon as Ethan, Robyn Bradley as Andrea, Nelson Wong as Mayor Townsend, and Wesley Salter as Del.

Read More: The Great Christmas Switch: Filming and Cast Details