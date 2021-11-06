The Great Christmas Switch: Filming and Cast Details

‘The Great Christmas Switch’ is a heartwarming Christmas movie that revolves around the lives of identical sisters Sophia and Kaelynn. The movie depicts their lives as poles apart, with Sophia being a single city girl working under a demanding boss and Kaelynn being a mother of two in the midwest. However, neither seem to appreciate what they have and believe that the grass is greener on the other side. Still, when given a chance to switch places at Christmastime, they realize that the truth is far from what they believe and thus, depend upon a miracle to save the holidays.

Directed by Ernie Barbarash, the film captures the essence of Christmas beautifully. Furthermore, with the narrative being set alternatively in a metropolitan city and a small town, it is astounding to witness the parallels between the Christmas celebrations in both places. Thus, the bright and shimmering city lights blending intricately into a small cozy town might make the viewer wonder where the movie was shot. Well, we come bearing answers!

The Great Christmas Switch Filming Locations

‘The Great Christmas Switch’ was primarily filmed in the beautiful Canadian province of Ontario, as it provided the filming crew with picture-perfect natural as well as urban backdrops. Principal photography for the film commenced on July 19, 2021, and the production team managed to wrap up by August 6. Let’s take a detailed look at the filming location, shall we?

Ontario, Canada

A province in east-central Canada, Ontario offers the best of both worlds by being home to some of Canada’s biggest cities nestled amidst gorgeous natural beauty. This dynamicity made the province a go-to location for production crews as it is pretty easy to find the perfect backdrop among Ontario’s many regions.

‘The Great Christmas Switch’ was able to take full advantage of this regional variety as the production crew was provided with urban backdrops and a charming small-town vibe within close proximity of each other. Most scenes were shot in and around the city of North Bay, with the production team decking out the streets with lights and decorations to give it a Christmassy look. Besides, with filming taking place in the summer months, the snow seen in the film was also artificially added by the crew. Additionally, it seems like the cast also shot a few scenes in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario.

From the numerous pictures shared on social media, the cast appeared to have a blast shooting ‘The Great Christmas Switch,’ which in turn speaks volumes about Ontario’s popularity as a filming spot. Thus, it is no surprise that the province has also played host to film crews for productions like ‘Locke & Key,’ ‘The Boys,’ and ‘It.’

The Great Christmas Switch Cast

‘The Great Christmas Switch’s cast is led by the brilliant Sarah Lind, who essays both sisters, Sophia and Kaelynn. Lind has several successful roles under her belt, including Jennifer ‘Jen’ MacMahon in ‘Edgemont,’ Sarah Montgomery / Savannah in ‘True Justice,’ and Molly Hartley in ‘The Exorcism of Molly Hartley.’

On the other hand, we get to witness the brilliant performance of Jon McLaren as Jonathan, whose standout roles include Jesse Stanton in ‘Heartland,’ Jeremy in ‘Bottom of the World,’ and Logan in ‘Boyfriends of Christmas Past.’ Additionally, the third lead actor, Dillon Casey, essaying Patrick, is also well established and has notable roles as Detective Blakey in ‘Designated Survivor,’ Brandon in ‘Backpackers,’ and Seth Gage in ‘Another Life.’

‘The Great Christmas Switch’ casts other noteworthy talents, including David Kohlsmith as Sebastian, Gabriel Darku as Everett, Charlie Boyle as Charlotte, Kelsey Ruhl as Edie, Moni Ogunsuyi as Megan, and Rob Stewart as James Sabbia. The film also credits Nicole Huff as Cloud, Connie Manfredi as Tricia, and Jim Calarco as Alex.

