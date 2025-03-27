Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Sequel Series Begins Filming in Atlanta in Summer 2025

The sequel to a classic TV show will find its home in Hollywood of the South! The sequel series to the beloved NBC sitcom ‘A Different World’ will begin filming in Atlanta, Georgia, in the summer of 2025. Felicia Pride is writing and producing the Netflix show, with Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy back to headline the project.

The sequel will center on the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert; characters made famous by Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy. The sequel will chronicle her experiences as a freshman at Hillman College, the fictional Historically Black College (HBCU) that served as the original show’s setting. The project aims to reintroduce audiences to the campus that became a cultural touchstone while exploring the challenges and triumphs of a new generation of students.

‘A Different World’ first premiered as a spin-off of ‘The Cosby Show,’ initially following Denise Huxtable as she navigated college life. However, after the first season, the show shifted its focus and found new life under the creative leadership of Debbie Allen. The series became groundbreaking for its honest and layered depiction of Black college life, addressing social issues such as racism, classism, domestic violence, AIDS awareness, and colorism — topics that were rarely explored in mainstream sitcoms at the time. Alongside its socially conscious storytelling, the show balanced humor, romance, and heart, leaving a lasting legacy in television. The characters of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, in particular, became fan favorites, with their on-again, off-again relationship evolving into one of the most memorable love stories of the era.

While Hardison and Guy are almost confirmed to return, it remains to be seen which other original cast members might reprise their roles. Longtime fans of the series will no doubt be hoping for appearances from Darryl M. Bell, who played Ron Johnson, Cree Summer as the spirited Freddie Brooks, and Sinbad, who portrayed Coach Walter Oakes. Whether these beloved characters return in full roles or guest appearances is still unknown, but the potential for familiar faces to reappear adds an extra layer of excitement to the sequel.

Ever since the original show ended, Hardison and Guy have been actively working. Hardison last appeared in an episode of Netflix’s ‘That 90s Show’ as Marcus. He was also seen as Professor Gardner in Showtime’s TV show ‘The Chi,’ alongside Jason Mitchell and Jacob Latimore. In terms of movies, we saw her as Tom in the mystery thriller ‘ClearMind.’ Before that, he played Ted in the family drama movie ‘Playing with Beethoven.’

As for Guy, she was recently seen as Patricia in Amazon Prime Video’s comedy TV show ‘Harlem.’ Before that, she reprised her role as Sylvia Wesley in ‘A Wesley South African Christmas,’ having first played the character in ‘A Wesley Christmas Wedding.’ Between these two movies, she also appeared as Miss Mildew in ‘Not Another Church Movie,’ co-starring Jamie Foxx and Mickey Rourke.

The original ‘A Different World’ was set at the fictional Hillman College in Virginia, giving it a more traditional, small-town HBCU atmosphere rooted in Southern heritage. In contrast, the sequel shifts to Atlanta, Georgia, placing the story in a bustling urban center known for its rich Black culture, activism, and modern HBCU scene. This change in setting marks a shift from the intimate, close-knit feel of Hillman to a larger, more dynamic city environment where the characters might now navigate not only college life but also the fast-paced realities of Atlanta’s social and cultural landscape. Recent high-profile projects shot in Atlanta include ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ and Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies.’ Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s upcoming series Apple TV+ ‘Brother from Another Mother’ is also being shot there.

Read More: Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Begins Filming in Winnipeg in June