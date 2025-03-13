Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Begins Filming in Winnipeg in June

The classic show’s reboot will find its home in Gateway to the West! Netflix’s highly anticipated ‘Little House on the Prairie’ reboot is set to begin filming in Winnipeg, Manitoba, bringing the beloved pioneer tale back to life in a fresh new setting. Production is set to commence in June 2025, with Rebecca Sonnenshine serving as the showrunner. The series will be based on ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ the third book in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s ‘Little House’ series.

The original ‘Little House on the Prairie’ series aired from 1974 to 1983 on NBC, becoming one of the most beloved family dramas of its time. Based on Wilder’s books, it followed the Ingalls family as they built their lives on the American frontier. The show stars Michael Landon as Pa Ingalls, Karen Grassle as Caroline Ingalls, Melissa Gilbert as Laura, and Melissa Sue Anderson as Mary. Its emotional storytelling and strong moral lessons make it a household favorite. Even decades later, it remains popular, ranking as the top “legacy” series in streaming for 2024 with 13.3 billion minutes viewed.

The Netflix reboot aims to deliver a fresh yet faithful adaptation of Wilder’s third book. The new series is expected to explore the Ingalls family’s journey with an updated perspective while maintaining the heart and spirit of the original. Unlike the 1974 series, which was filmed at Big Sky Ranch in Simi Valley, California, this reboot will be filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, offering a different yet equally scenic backdrop for the story. The show is expected to embrace the raw beauty of pioneer life, using a visually immersive setting to enhance its historical authenticity. Modern storytelling techniques might bring greater depth to the characters and their struggles, making the classic tale resonate with contemporary audiences while preserving its timeless themes of resilience and family bonds.

While no official casting announcements have been made, one familiar face may return. Alison Arngrim, who played the memorable Nellie Oleson in the original series, has expressed enthusiasm for the reboot. In a past interview with Entertainment Weekly, she hinted at her interest in portraying a new character. “I’m just the right age to play Mrs. Oleson,” Arngrim said. “I’m totally there. I have no shame.” While it remains to be seen if any other original cast members will return, her potential involvement has sparked excitement among longtime fans eager to see familiar faces in this reimagined classic.

Read More: The Brothers McMullen Sequel ‘The Family McMullen’ Begins Filming in New York and New Jersey in April