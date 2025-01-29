Malcolm in the Middle Reboot Begins Filming in Vancouver in April

The Malcolm household is about to receive a dose of Rain City’s chaos! The much-anticipated Disney+ reboot of FOX’s celebrated sitcom ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ will start filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, in April 2025. Original series creator Linwood Boomer will return as the writer, with Ken Kwapis to direct all four episodes. The original cast members—Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek as Lois—are confirmed to reprise their roles. The limited series will premiere on an undisclosed date this year.

The original series concludes with Malcolm graduating as valedictorian and heading off to Harvard while his brothers pursue their own paths. Hal and Lois remain at the center of the chaotic family, and the show ends with a sense of resolution. The reboot is expected to pick up after a significant time jump, with Hal and Lois celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Malcolm, now an adult and a father of a daughter, returns home, where the dynamics of the family will once again take center stage.

The reboot may explore the family eccentricity that defines the original series but will also shed light on the growth of the beloved characters. As an adult and father, Malcolm may grapple with new complexities concerning life and family relationships. His adulthood will likely be at the center of fresh storylines, especially since he may struggle to balance his own responsibilities with the chaotic nature of his childhood home.

The reboot may also feature several other key characters, such as Reese (Justin Berfield) and Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson), with each sibling possibly finding their own unique way of contributing to the family’s twisted dynamics. We have yet to receive word on the return of Erik Per Sullivan (Dewey), who retired from acting in 2010.

Known for its versatile filming locations, Vancouver’s rain-soaked environment and diverse settings will likely serve as an ideal backdrop for the chaotic yet endearing world of Malcolm’s family. The city is also a new location for the franchise, considering that the original series was mainly filmed in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, California.

Read More: FBI: International Renewed For Season 5 at CBS