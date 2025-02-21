Disney+ Pilot ‘Holes’ Starts Filming in Albuquerque in April

Burque will be the filming location for the new adaptation of Louis Sachar’s acclaimed novel! Production on the Disney+ pilot ‘Holes’ is set to begin in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in April 2025. Liz Phang will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the pilot, a project of 20th Century Television. Alina Mankin will write and executive produce, while Drew Goddard will executive produce under his Goddard Textiles banner. Mike Medavoy, a producer of the original ‘Holes,’ will also executive produce, along with Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles. Walden Media and Shamrock, the rights holders, will serve as non-writing executive producers.

This adaptation marks a fresh take on the classic story. Louis Sachar’s ‘Holes,’ first published in 1998, became a modern classic in children’s literature, winning both the Newbery Medal and the National Book Award. It was previously adapted into a 2003 Disney film starring Shia LaBeouf, which grossed $71 million worldwide on a $20 million budget. The original story follows Stanley Yelnats, a boy from a family plagued by bad luck, who is wrongfully sent to a desert discipline camp where he is forced to dig holes under the orders of a mysterious warden. This new iteration will center on a teenage girl facing a similar fate at a detention camp.

The 2003 film boasted an ensemble cast, including Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, Tim Blake Nelson, Patricia Arquette, Khleo Thomas, Henry Winkler, Dúlé Hill, and Eartha Kitt. However, no casting announcements have been made for the new adaptation yet. The showrunner Liz Phang has a good history of being a part of popular shows; she has served as the producer for multiple episodes of TV shows such as ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘The Strain’ and ‘Colony.’ Apart from this, she has been a consulting producer for the Apple TV+ show ‘Foundation.’

Albuquerque, New Mexico, has recently hosted several notable film productions, including Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ and the upcoming Apple TV+ series by Vince Gilligan, starring Rhea Seehorn, which completed filming in September 2024.

