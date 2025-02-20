Godzilla x Kong Sequel Starts Filming in Queensland and Utah in July

The next installment in the MonsterVerse will be brought to life soon! The filming of the untitled ‘Godzilla x Kong’ sequel will start in Queensland, Australia, and Utah on July 21. The movie will star Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, and Jack O’Connell. Grant Sputore is at the helm of the project with a screenplay by Dave Callaham. While the plot is under wraps, the narrative will feature new human characters, along with the iconic Godzilla and King Kong, as they deal with an apocalyptic threat. The film will be released on March 26, 2027.

Kaitlyn Dever, who headlines the cast, is known for portraying Betsy Mallum in the Hulu miniseries ‘Dopesick,’ which centers on the opioid epidemic in the United States, and Amy in the coming-of-age comedy ‘Booksmart.’ She most recently starred in the Netflix crime drama ‘Apple Cider Vinegar‘ as the wellness guru Belle Gibson. Her other notable credits include Lily Kayne in Dan Levy’s drama ‘Good Grief’ and Lily Cotton in George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ ‘Ticket to Paradise.’ We will also see her as Abby Anderson in the second season of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ which will premiere on April 13 this year.

Dan Stevens will appear as the Titan veterinarian Trapper, a role he played in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’ In the ITV period drama series ‘Downton Abbey,’ we saw him as Matthew Crawley. He recently played a corrupt ex-police detective named Frank in the horror comedy film ‘Abigail,’ Herr König in the horror thriller film ‘Cuckoo,’ and White House Counsel John Dean in the Starz miniseries ‘Gaslit.’ His latest acting outing was as Evan Green in the Netflix political thriller series ‘Zero Day,’ starring Robert De Niro.

Jack O’Connell will play the brother of Dever’s character in the upcoming movie. He came to the spotlight with his portrayal of Capt. Louis “Louie” Zamperini in the war movie ‘Unbroken,’ directed by Angelina Jolie. His recent notable performances include Blake Fielder-Civil, the husband of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, in the latter’s biopic ‘Back to Black,’ British racing driver Peter Collins in the Enzo Ferrari biopic ‘Ferrari,’ and Oliver Mellors in ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ starring Emma Corrin.

Grant Sputore is known for directing the sci-fi thriller ‘I am Mother,’ starring Rose Byrne, and four episodes of the drama series ‘Castaway,’ a sequel to the Seven Network show ‘Trapped,’ which came out in 2008.

Queensland served as the primary filming location for the previous MonsterVerse movies, including ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ and ‘Kong: Skull Island.’ Utah previously hosted the filming of the beloved Western drama ‘Yellowstone’ and the Christian series ‘The Chosen.’

Read More: Tracy Morgan to Star in NBC’s Untitled NFL Comedy Pilot