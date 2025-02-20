Tracy Morgan to Star in NBC’s Untitled NFL Comedy Pilot

A ‘Saturday Night Live (SNL)’ veteran is all set to transform himself into a football legend! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor-comedian will star in an untitled comedy pilot in the works at NBC. The project will enter production in New York this April. Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as the writers. The plot follows the former NFL star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan), who hires a documentary crew to follow him around to rehabilitate his public image.

Morgan is also well-known for playing Tracy Jordan in NBC’s award-winning iconic sitcom ‘30 Rock,’ which follows television writer Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), who is forced by the new network executive, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), to hire the edgy and unpredictable stand-up comedian Jordan for their live sketch comedy show.

Among Morgan’s latest acting credits is Uncle Reem in Craig Brewer’s comedy movie ‘Coming 2 America,’ starring Eddie Murphy, a sequel to John Landis’ cult classic ‘Coming to America’ (1988). In Adam Shankman’s ‘What Men Want,’ Morgan played Joe ‘Dolla’ Barry, the father of the rising basketball superstar Jamal Barry (Shane Paul McGhie). We also saw him as the ex-con Tray Barker in the TBS comedy series ‘The Last O.G.,’ created by John Carcieri and Jordan Peele.

Morgan has lent his voice to characters in many high-profile projects, such as Yet-To-Come in Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Christmas movie ‘Spirited,’ Captain Caveman in Tony Cervone’s animated adventure movie ‘Scoob!’ and Early Cuyler in the thirteenth season of Cartoon Network’s late-night animated adult sitcom ‘Squidbillies.’

Robert Carlock and Sam Means previously created the Netflix animated sitcom ‘Mulligan.’ As writers, they have both penned episodes of ’30 Rock,’ the Peacock/Netflix musical comedy series ‘Girls5eva,’ Netflix’s ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,’ and NBC’s ‘Mr. Mayor’ and ‘Great News.’

With the NFL headquarters based in New York, the state serves as the perfect filming location for the upcoming pilot. Recent high-profile projects shot there include Blake Lively‘s ‘It Ends with Us’ and Sean Baker’s ‘Anora.’

