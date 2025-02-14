Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus’ Begins Filming in Vancouver in June

The television adaptation of a popular romance book series will come to life in Rain City! The filming of Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus’ will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 9 and conclude on October 3, 2025. The show is based on Elle Kennedy’s ‘Off-Campus’ novels, with the first season adapting the first novel in the series, titled ‘The Deal.’ Louisa Levy serves as the showrunner and an executive producer alongside Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill, Leanna Billings of Billings Productions, and Neal Flaherty.

‘The Deal,’ published in 2015, follows Hannah Wells, a college student who agrees to a mutually beneficial arrangement with Garrett Graham, a confident hockey player. Hannah hopes to make her crush jealous, while Garrett needs to improve his grades to stay on the team. What starts as a simple deal soon becomes far more complicated as genuine emotions develop between them. Since the series consists of five books, the show will likely run for five seasons, with each season adapting one novel.

Louisa Levy, the showrunner, has extensive experience in television. She has written episodes of Hulu’s mystery series ‘Death and Other Details,’ Max’s thriller series ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ABC’s crime drama ‘Stumptown,’ and The CW’s dramedy ‘Life Sentence.’ Additionally, she worked as a staff writer in shows such as The CW’s ‘In the Dark’ and CBS’ ‘Doubt.’

Vancouver has long been a favored location for television productions, earning it the nickname “Hollywood North.” Recently, the city has hosted the filming of several notable TV series. ‘Tracker,’ an action drama starring Justin Hartley, is one among them. Another CBS series, ‘Watson,’ featuring Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, is also filmed in the same city. Additionally, HBO’s globally renowned drama ‘The Last of Us’ further utilizes Vancouver’s diverse settings for its production.

