Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Lucky’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles in March

A couple of Golden Globe winners and a veteran TV star will head to the City of Angels to shoot a thriller series! The filming of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Apple TV+ show ‘Lucky’ will start in Los Angeles, California, on March 20 and conclude by June 20, 2025. Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas serve as the showrunners, with Jonathan Van Tulleken on board as the director. Taylor-Joy will star alongside Annette Bening and Timothy Olyphant. The series is based on Marissa Stapley’s eponymous bestselling novel.

In ‘Lucky,’ Taylor-Joy will star as the titular character, a woman haunted by her turbulent past. Having left behind the life of crime she was raised in, she has spent years trying to carve out a new existence, free from the shadows that once defined her. However, when her past comes knocking, she is forced to confront the darker, more dangerous side of herself. Bening will take on the role of Priscilla, a formidable mob leader who plays a pivotal part in drawing Lucky back into the underworld. Olyphant will appear as John, Lucky’s father.

Taylor-Joy has garnered widespread recognition for her performance as Beth Harmon in the critically acclaimed series ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ which earned her a Golden Globe Award. Her filmography includes standout roles in ‘The Witch,’ ‘Split,’ and ‘Last Night in Soho.’ More recently, she expanded her repertoire with a cameo as Alia Atreides in ‘Dune: Part Two’ and played the titular character in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’

Bening is known for her notable performances in films such as ‘American Beauty’ and ‘The Kids Are All Right.’ She was last seen in the miniseries ‘Apples Never Fall’ as Joy Delaney, and her most recent film appearances were in ‘Poolman’ as Diane Esplinade and ‘Nyad’ as Diana Nyad. Olyphant has captivated audiences with his roles in television series such as ‘Justified’ and ‘Deadwood,’ showcasing his range and depth as an actor. He recently lent his voice to The Terminator in the TV series ‘Terminator Zero’ and Goldfin in ‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’ Before that, he reprised his role as Raylan Givens in the TV show ‘Justified: City Primeval.’

Jonathan Tropper is renowned for his work on the action-packed series ‘Banshee’ and the sci-fi adventure film ‘The Adam Project.’ His latest television creation was ‘Warrior,’ and he also wrote seven episodes of the Apple TV+ series ‘See.’ Cassie Pappas has worked as a writer in famed shows such as ‘Silo,’ ‘Griselda,’ ‘Interrogation’ and ‘Tyrant.’ Jonathan Van Tulleken, the director, is a two-time BAFTA Award nominee who helmed a couple of episodes of the acclaimed series ‘Shōgun.’

Los Angeles continues to be a major hub for film and television production, attracting some of the biggest projects in the industry. With its diverse locations, state-of-the-art studios, and rich cinematic history, the city remains a top choice for filmmakers. In recent years, productions like ‘Paradise’ and ‘High Potential’ have taken advantage of its dynamic landscape.

