Is Dr. Pete Nichols Dead? Did Iain Glen Leave Silo?

In the second season finale of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Silo,’ the rebels team up together for one final battle against Bernard Holland and his authoritarian regime in the silo. The leaders of the mechanical level, Knox, Shirley Campbell, and Martha “Walk” Walker, join hands with Paul Billings and Hank to deal with the threat of the mayor. Surprisingly, their alliance also includes Dr. Pete Nichols, the father of their friend, Juliette Nichols. After staying away from anything rebellious for a long while, Pete finally turns against his own principles and sets out to fight against Bernard. Unfortunately, his transformation into a rebel threatens his life! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dr. Pete Nichols Dies Off-Screen Due to an Explosion

The leaders of the rebels set out to defeat Bernard Holland by blowing up the generator, which will send a significant message to the authoritarian figure concerning authority within the silo. They reveal their plans to the mayor through the camera placed inside Walk’s chamber to strike against him unexpectedly. When the raiders arrest the leaders of the rebellion, Dr. Pete Nichols and Hank decide to move ahead with the bombing as planned. This particular plan is created to engage the officials with the captured rebels, giving ample space and time for the other two to detonate the bomb.

Unfortunately, the timer that has been attached to the explosives goes missing, leaving only one choice for Pete and Hank. The doctor realizes that an individual has to manually detonate the bomb, sacrificing one’s life for their mission to succeed. Hank offers to do it, but Pete chooses himself for the role. Throughout his life, the doctor has immensely disappointed his daughter, Juliette. He was never present for her and was always immersed in his work whenever she needed him. Even when she is asked to clean, there is nothing much for him to do about it.

By joining the rebels, Pete is making amends with Juliette. In his eyes, he is contributing to a cause initiated by his daughter, which is his way of compensating for his actions. When the timer attached to the explosives disappears, he sees the same as a perfect opportunity to show his allegiance and extend his support to his child. Therefore, he manually detonates the explosives, killing himself.

Iain Glen Has Seemingly Departed From Silo

Even though neither Apple TV+ nor Iain Glen has formally announced the actor’s departure from ‘Silo,’ an official statement is only a matter of formality at this point. Although Dr. Pete Nichols dies off-screen, no ambiguity remains concerning his fate. He detonates the explosives himself, sitting right near them. If the bombs are strong enough to turn two staircases into dust, they are strong enough to kill a human being. Therefore, we believe that Pete is dead beyond a shadow of a doubt. His demise concludes the doctor’s story arc satisfactorily, leaving him no scope to remain an extensive part of the already-announced third and fourth seasons of the show.

When Juliette learns about Pete’s demise, we can expect Glen to appear in a shot or two in a dream, vision, or flashback sequence. However, beyond such guest appearances, the actor may not appear regularly from now on. Pete’s death enhances the storyline of the upcoming seasons of ‘Silo’ more than his potential survival can. Since he dies for the freedom of the residents in the underground bunker, Juliette may try her best to honor his legacy by ruling the silo as democratically as possible. From Hugh Howey’s ‘Silo’ novel series, we know that she is expected to become the new mayor of the establishment. The position becomes personal for her since her father has sacrificed his own life for her to become the supreme authority in the silo.

The third season of ‘Silo’ will mainly explore the origin of the silos and the circumstances that paved the way for their creation, which leaves no scope for delving into Pete’s storyline. Thus, the writers must have decided to kill the character off to capitalize on the emotional response it can create among viewers.

Read More: When and Where Does Silo Take Place? Theories