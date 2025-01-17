Are Juliette and Bernard Dead? Did Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins Leave Silo?

The second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Silo’ ends with breathtaking developments concerning two major characters. As Juliette Nichols returns to her home silo, she is welcomed by none other than her adversary, Bernard Holland, who sets out to leave the establishment after he fails to eliminate the rebellion for good. He even carries a gun to kill himself if the poisonous air in the outer world leaves him with severe pain. His mind, which has chosen death over defeat, changes when Juliette offers a startling revelation. However, regardless of their need to stay alive, their lives get threatened in the penultimate scene of the sophomore installment! BOOK AND SERIES SPOILERS AHEAD.

Only One Between Juliette and Bernard May Come Out of the Airlock Chamber Alive

After meeting Bernard at the ramp that opens to the outer world, Juliette talks to him about the mysterious Safeguard procedure, which is likely capable of killing every resident in the silo using poison. The mayor may have started walking away from the establishment because this procedure is inevitable in the wake of a highly consequential rebellion. However, his mind changes when the protagonist says that she has found a way to stop the Safeguard system from working as planned. The revelation gives new hope to Bernard, who is no longer hell-bent on dying. During this conversation, what they forget is that the airlock chamber, the opening to enter the silo, won’t remain open for long.

When the airlock chamber starts to close on its own, Juliette starts to panic. Her impulse to enter her home makes her enter the space without considering the fire openings within the room. These openings emit fire to eliminate any contaminated or poisonous substance that can enter the silo after someone opens the underground bunker to leave. Since only the protagonist knows how to stop the Safeguard procedure from happening, Bernard enters the chamber and tries to protect her, only for both of them to get trapped while the openings inside the room emit fire. While their fates remain unknown, a deep dive into Hugh Howey’s ‘Silo’ book series has helped us figure out what may happen to them.

In the fifth installment in the novel series, ‘The Stranded,’ Bernard gets killed inside the airlock chamber while Juliette survives the life-threatening happening with only severe burns. Their respective fates can be connected with the suits they use. Bernard must be wearing an unreliable one since he leaves the silo to die, while Juliette wears one whose quality is tested and confirmed by Solo. In addition, the mayor’s unusual protective instincts may stand in between Juliette and the fire openings, which hurts him more than his adversary.

Juliette and Bernard’s Fates Shed Light on Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins’ Future in Silo

As of now, Rebecca Ferguson is confirmed to star in the already-announced third and fourth seasons of ‘Silo.’ Interestingly, she will feature extensively in the upcoming episodes, even though Juliette is not a central character in the ‘Shift’ novels, which serve as the foundations for the third installment. “In the book Shift, Juliette doesn’t appear until like the last page, right? It’s about this silo [No. 18], but it’s also the origin story of the whole silo project,” Graham Yost, who created the show, told TVLine. “I would say that we have Rebecca Ferguson playing Juliette, and she is not just going to be in the last scene of the season,” he added.

Therefore, we don’t need to worry about Ferguson any longer. If the upcoming episodes are a faithful adaptation of the source texts, we will see Juliette becoming the next mayor of her silo. She will succeed Bernard with the support of Lukas Kyle and Paul Billings and remain a significant presence in the establishment. Ferguson herself expressed her excitement about being part of the forthcoming seasons when they were greenlit. “I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale,” the actress said in a statement.

However, even though Ferguson is not leaving anywhere, that may not be the case with Robbins. Considering that Bernard is poised to turn into ashes, we may no longer need to expect the actor to feature in the series in a regular capacity. Since the death of the mayor is, more or less, essential for Juliette to reach new heights, we believe that the character arc of the former has concluded, which justifies the performer’s possible exit. Unless Yost and his writers deviate significantly from the source novels, which is unlikely when it comes to the fates of major characters, Robbins’ potential appearances in the show, if there are any left, will most likely be limited to flashback scenes with minimal screen time.

