Brad Pitt’s ‘Heart of The Beast’ Starts Filming in Queenstown in March

A Hollywood heartthrob will head to the adventure capital of the world to film his next feature! The filming of Brad Pitt-starrer ‘Heart of the Beast’ will start in Queenstown, New Zealand, on March 3 and conclude on May 15, 2025. Directed by David Ayer and written by Cameron Alexander, the Paramount film will be produced by Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Ayer’s Crave Films, Temple Hill Entertainment, and Damien Chazelle’s Wild Chickens Productions.

The plot follows a former Navy SEAL and his retired combat dog as they struggle to return to civilization after a catastrophic accident leaves them stranded in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness. Likely injured, the soldier must rely on his survival skills and unbreakable bond with his companion to combat treacherous terrain. As they battle possible relentless predators and dwindling resources, their journey becomes a test of resilience, trust, and the will to survive against impossible odds.

Pitt is currently gearing up for the June 2025 release of Joseph Kosinski’s highly anticipated Formula One drama, ‘F1,’ in which he stars as a veteran driver returning to the sport. The actor also executive produced Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi film ‘Mickey 17,’ starring Robert Pattinson. Additionally, he was last seen sharing the screen with George Clooney in Jon Watts’ ‘Wolfs.’ Before that, he was seen in Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon‘ as Jack Conrad.

David Ayer, known for his gritty action films, is reuniting with Pitt after ‘Fury‘ (2014). The filmmaker, who wrote ‘Training Day’ and directed ‘End of Watch,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ and ‘The Tax Collector,’ is recognized for his intense storytelling and realistic portrayal of military and law enforcement narratives. His most recent work was ‘The Beekeeper,’ starring Jason Statham, who also headlines the director’s upcoming action-thriller flick ‘A Working Man.’

Queenstown, New Zealand, is a world-renowned filming destination celebrated for its stunning landscapes, rugged mountains, and diverse terrain. It has hosted the filming of iconic productions like ‘The Lord of the Rings‘ and ‘The Hobbit’ trilogies, which showcased its breathtaking scenery. More recently, movies such as ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘ and the Netflix series ‘Sweet Tooth’ have utilized its dramatic backdrops.

