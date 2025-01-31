Brendan Muldowney to Direct Danny Dyer’s ‘Three Quick Breaths’ Next

Brendan Muldowney is up for his next filmmaking challenge! The Cinemaholic has learned that the Irish director will helm the Danny Dyer-starrer ‘Three Quick Breaths.’ The project has entered production in Dublin, Ireland, on January 26, 2025. Richard Bolger and Paul Kennedy serve as the producers. Peter Howlett wrote the screenplay.

The plot of the movie is currently under wraps. As far as Danny is concerned, the film follows the huge success of his Disney+ show ‘Rivals.’ While speaking about his role in his ‘Live and Let Dyers’ podcast, the actor said, “I can’t talk too much about it. It’s a really mad concept. I’m trying to push myself now that I’m known as sort of Marlon Brando in the acting world because of ‘Rivals,’ you know.” “Even though I’ve been acting for so long anyway, this is something that is going to be a real test for me. But I had to have a very, very in-depth medical for insurance reasons. I’m the only one in this film. It’s only one character. Just me. I won’t go too into it, but it’s a bit like ‘Phone Booth’ with Colin Farrell,” he added.

Muldowney has garnered significant recognition for his engineering contributions to Johnny Winter’s ‘Step Back’ and Seth Glier’s ‘The Next Right Thing,’ including a Grammy Award. When it comes to his directorial credits, he previously helmed the psychological thriller film ‘Savage,’ Elisha Cuthbert’s ‘The Cellar,’ and ‘Pilgrimage,’ featuring Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and Richard Armitage. His directorial approach often delves into intense character studies and explores psychological depths, as evident in his previous works.

Apart from playing Freddie Jones in ‘Rivals,’ Danny appeared in over a thousand episodes of the renowned British TV series ‘EastEnders’ as Mick Carter. His filmography includes other notable roles such as Tommy Johnson in ‘The Football Factory,’ Steve in the 2006 movie ‘Severance,’ and Moff in ‘Human Traffic.’ He also portrayed Billy the Limpet in ‘Mean Machine.’ The actor also wrote and produced the documentary ‘Danny Dyer: How to Be a Man.’

Dublin is a backdrop for numerous recent films and TV shows, including ‘Cocaine Beer,’ ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Foundation,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Normal People,’ and more. Classics such as ‘Barry Lyndon’ and ‘Braveheart‘ were also shot here. The city’s film-friendly policies, facilitated by the Dublin City Council, assist productions of all sizes, ensuring a smooth filming process. In recent years, Ireland has witnessed a film production boom, transforming the country into a haven for creatives looking to tell compelling stories. This surge in activity has solidified Dublin’s status as a key player in the global film industry.

