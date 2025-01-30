Green Day and Jenna Fischer to Star in Lee Kirk’s ‘New Year’s Rev’

Lee Kirk has found the leads for his first feature in nearly a decade, and he didn’t have to look far! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the world-renowned rock band Green Day and seasoned actress Jenna Fischer, Kirk’s wife, will star in the road-trip movie ‘New Year’s Rev.’ Principal photography for the project will start in Oklahoma City on February 3 and conclude on March 28, 2025. Angela Kinsey and Sean Gunn are also part of the cast. Kirk wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on three friends who embark on a journey to Los Angeles to open for Green Day on New Year’s Eve. Their outrageous and mischievous cross-country road trip is filled with adventures that are based on the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van.

Green Day recently performed at Dubai Expo City in front of over 25,000 fans as part of The Saviors Tour to promote their latest album, ‘Saviors.’ The album is nominated at the 67th Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album. The guys are also slated to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2025. Green Day and Kirk go way back. The band’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, even led the filmmaker’s sophomore feature ‘Ordinary World.’

‘The Office‘ fame Fischer recently starred as Ms. Heron in the comedy musical film ‘Mean Girls,’ a modern retelling of the eponymous classic that starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. She also appeared as Heidi in Clint Eastwood’s ‘The 15:17 to Paris‘ and Melanie Sloan in Mike White’s ‘Brad’s Status,’ starring Ben Stiller. Among her noted television credits beyond the ever-beloved Pam Beesly is Lena in the ABC comedy series ‘Splitting Up Together.’

The project marks Fischer’s on-screen reunion with Kinsey, who hosts the podcast ‘Office Ladies’ with the former, exploring their time together in the eponymous sitcom. Kinsey played Helaine Kreyman in the Netflix movies ‘Tall Girl‘ and ‘Tall Girl 2.’ She also starred as Mrs. Wallace in Jay Lowi’s comedy mystery movie ‘Extracurricular Activities’ and Settie Rose in the Hallmark movie ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter.’ Kinsey further portrayed Vivian in Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ and Fredericka in FX’s ‘Better Things.’

Sean Gunn, the younger brother of James Gunn, is known for playing Kraglin Obfonteri in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies. He also played Weasel and Calendar Man in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad.’ His other notable credits are Marty Espenscheid in Greg McLean’s thriller movie ‘The Belko Experiment’ and Paul Satchimo in Mickey Reece’s horror film ‘Agnes.’ He also lent his voice to GI Robot/Weasel in the Max animated series ‘Creature Commandos.’ We will next see him as Maxwell Lord in his brother’s ‘Superman.’

Kirk is donning the hat of a feature filmmaker for the first time since the release of ‘Ordinary World’ in 2016. Previously, he also directed the rom-com ‘The Giant Mechanical Man,’ starring Fischer, and an episode of the ninth season of ‘The Office.’

