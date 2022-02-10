7 Movies Like Tall Girl You Must See

Director Nzingha Stewart made her feature debut with the 2019 high school rom-com movie ‘Tall Girl.’ The title gives much of the premise away – Jodi Kreyman, a high school dame, is yet to come to terms with her six feet height. However, when a Swedish foreign exchange student appears in the picture, Jodi finds a near-perfect match in her mind. She decides to wake up from her pre-adolescent slumber and rise to the occasion. In the meantime, she finds herself caught in a love triangle.

Some of the movie’s themes are body positivity, love triangles, and embracing your identity. If you have found the genre foray appetizing, we have some more suggestions at hand. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘Tall Girl’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Thunder Force (2021)

Writer-director Ben Falcone creates an action-packed and fun-filled ambiance in the superhero movie ‘Thunder Force’ while avoiding blatant stereotypes in the genre. After Emily Stanton’s parents get killed in a miscreant attack, little Emily vows her friend, Lydia, to create a formula to combat the evil mutants. While Emily fulfills her dream of becoming a scientist, Lydia remains in her easy ways.

However, the real story kickstarts when Lydia happens to visit Emily’s opulent lab, and as they transform into caped crusaders, we get to see some wall-to-wall action. ‘Tall Girl’ attempts to break stereotypes, but it cannot be better than two strong middle-aged women kicking the hell out of supervillains.

6. Love Hard (2021)

With Hernán Jiménez at the helm, the festive-themed romantic comedy movie ‘Love Hard’ weaves an ambiance full of mishaps, misunderstandings, and misadventures. Nina Dobrev stars as Natalie Bauer, an LA-based writer who flies to upstate NY to meet her internet prince charming. Well, the guy in the photo, Tag, was not the one she was conversing with.

It was rather Josh Lin, the goofy Asian-American whose favorite Christmas movie is ‘Love Actually.’ While the character of Natalie steals a lot of limelight, Josh remains a prominent character in a genre where Asian-Americans are rarely represented. And Josh comes to embrace himself for what he is at the end of the story, much like Jodi in ‘Tall Girl,’ warranting a watch.

5. An Education (2009)

Helmed by auteur director Lone Scherfig and based on the memoir by journalist Lynn Barber, ‘An Education’ is an unlikely coming-of-age drama that doubles as a cautionary tale. Jenny is an ordinary schoolgirl with common woes, but her life takes a southward turn as she meets thirtysomething David, who has a penchant for art and women half his age.

However, there may be a vicious and cunning persona behind David’s beguiling demeanor. Jenny is in for a drastic revelation about David, which may alter her view of the world. The director managed to gather a star-studded cast ensemble with Carey Mulligan in the lead and portray a period ambiance with grace. While not a movie for everyone, if you are looking for an offbeat coming-of-age drama following ‘Tall Girl,’ this is an eye-opener.

4. She’s The Man (2006)

Andy Fickman’s ‘She’s The Man’ is a gender-bending bonanza, although it is pretty conformist in the end. A loose adaptation of the Shakespearean comedy ‘Twelfth Night,’ the movie follows Viola, who has difficulty fitting into cliques and gender roles. All she ever wants to be is a soccer player, but her dream receives a blow when her soccer team gets kicked from a competition.

However, with some ingenuity and help from her brother Sebastian, Viola gets a stint at playing for Sebastian’s school team. The story bends traditional gender identities and conceals an intricate love story. If you want to see a love triangle movie following ‘Tall Girl,’ this eclectic mix of tradition and subversion demands a watch.

3. What Will People Say (2017)

Directed by Iram Haq, the drama movie ‘What Will People Say’ masterfully paints the dark coming of age story of its zealous and vibrant subject. Based on the director’s life events, the story revolves around Nisha, who is leading a double life, hailing from a Pakistani émigré family from Oslo. When her uptight father catches her having a liaison with Daniel, they start arranging a marriage for her against her wishes.

Despite the atrocities of her traditional family regime, Nisha does not let her spirit down. The ambiguous ending keeps a lingering thought in the viewer’s mind, while the director adequately uses the camera to convey symbolic messages. If you want to explore more female empowerment movies following ‘Tall Girl,’ this is a rugged watch but may give you further fodder for thought.

2. Heathers (1989)

The Michael Lehmann reared romantic black comedy movie ‘Heathers’ is about a group of schoolgirls with the same moniker, Heather. You know how you have to belong to a group in school? Well, this movie follows the same trope, complete with an insecure protagonist. Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) is in a dilemma since she is not precisely a Heather.

Now enters mysterious sweet-talker Jason Dean, who may have a menacing side to his character. While his presence overpowering Veronica, she must get over it and act on her instincts. In the process, she comes to terms with herself. If you need some more reassurance about your deep-rooted insecurities following ‘Tall Girl,’ this classic movie will keep you tied to your seat.

1. Lady Bird (2017)

Vividly directed by actress-screenwriter Greta Gerwig, ‘Lady Bird’ is a coming-of-age movie that stands on the strength of its dreamy and enterprising protagonist. Saoirse Ronan takes up the role of Christine MacPherson, aka the titular Lady Bird, who wants to walk out of her confined middle-class existence.

Lady Bird wants to go to a prestigious college, preferably on the East Coast, in a city with culture and away from her home in Sacramento. As much as it is a movie about the curious bond between a mother and her daughter, it is also about taking flight. ‘Tall Girl’ is a movie that does not quite know where to place its out-of-place protagonist, but this is a movie well aware of its effect.

Read More: Is Tall Girl Based on A True Story?