10 Shows Like Apple Cider Vinegar You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar ‘ is a true crime drama series that delves into the dark side of influencer culture. It follows the life of wellness guru Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) as she crosses paths with another influencer, Mia Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey.) Egos clash, secrets unravel, and the lines between truth and deception blur. Are they both knowingly deceiving the world, or have they fallen for their own lies? With biting dark humor, razor-sharp dialogue, and a satirical take on online personas, the Samantha Strauss creation dissects fraud, manipulation, and the seductive power of curated realities. Stories about deception, ambition, and the consequences of living a lie have always been fascinating, and there are several other shows that capture these themes just as brilliantly. We have curated a list of shows similar to ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ that will give you a taste of these themes with unique storytelling.

10. Inventing Anna (2022)

Shonda Rhimes’ ‘Inventing Anna‘ follows the true story of Anna Sorokin (Julia Garner), a Russian con artist who posed as a wealthy socialite under the name Anna Delvey to scam New York’s elite. Through charm, confidence, and sheer audacity, she infiltrates high society, securing luxury hotel stays, expensive trips, and even a shot at a multi-million-dollar investment fund — all without a dime to her name. The story unfolds from the perspective of journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky), who is determined to uncover the truth behind Anna’s deception while grappling with her own professional struggles. Like ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ ‘Inventing Anna’ dissects the art of deception and the blurred line between truth and fabrication. Both Anna and Belle Gibson craft carefully constructed personas, helping them to gain fame, wealth, and influence. Their lies spiral into larger-than-life cons, leaving a trail of admirers, skeptics, and victims in their wake.

9. The Shrink Next Door (2021)

Created by Georgia Pritchett, ‘The Shrink Next Door‘ is a psychological drama that unpacks the real-life case of psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his patient, Marty Markowitz (Will Ferrell). What starts as a standard doctor-patient relationship morphs into something far more sinister as Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, controlling his finances, personal relationships, and even his home. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the show exposes the fine line between therapy and exploitation, showcasing how misplaced trust can lead to absolute control. Much like ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ ‘The Shrink Next Door’ dissects deception, manipulation, and the consequences of living under an illusion. While Belle Gibson builds a curated online persona to deceive the world, Ike weaves himself into Marty’s reality so thoroughly that he becomes inescapable.

8. WeCrashed (2022)

‘WeCrashed’ follows the rise and fall of WeWork, centering on its eccentric co-founder Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) and his wife, Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway). Adam, a charismatic yet reckless entrepreneur, builds WeWork into a multi-billion-dollar startup by selling a dream of community and innovation. However, behind the scenes, his extravagant spending, delusions of grandeur, and toxic leadership drive the company toward a dramatic collapse. Adapted from the true story and the podcast ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork’ by Wondery, the Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello creation delves into manipulation, unchecked ambition, and the blurred line between vision and fraud, portraying how a cult-like mentality can fuel corporate downfall. Akin to ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ ‘WeCrashed‘ explores the power of persuasive figures who thrive on illusion and charm. Just as Belle Gibson deceives the world with her fabricated illness, Adam Neumann sells an unattainable vision of success, convincing investors and employees to buy into his fantasy. Both stories depict how people can be drawn into carefully spun narratives, only to face harsh realities when the truth unravels.

7. Dirty John (2018-2020)

Alexandra Cunningham’s ‘Dirty John‘ is a true-crime anthology series that explores the life of John Meehan (Eric Bana), a charming but dangerous conman who manipulates people into trusting him before exploiting them for his own gain. The series, which spans two seasons, focuses on different victims: the first season follows Debra Newell (Connie Britton), a successful interior designer who falls for John despite his troubling past, while the second season, ‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,’ centers on the turbulent and tragic marriage between Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) and her husband, Dan Broderick (Christian Slater). Both seasons explore deception, manipulation, and toxic relationships, highlighting the extent to which abusers can infiltrate their victims’ lives and destroy them from within. Both ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ and ‘Dirty John’ delve into the themes of deception, manipulation, and the hidden darkness behind carefully constructed personas. While Belle Gibson portrays an influencer deceiving the public with a fake illness, John Meehan’s manipulation goes much deeper, exploiting individuals at an intimate, personal level.

6. Pain Killer (2023)

‘Painkiller’ is a dramatized exploration of the opioid crisis in America, focusing on Purdue Pharma and its role in fueling the epidemic through the marketing of OxyContin. The series centers around the real-life figures involved in this story, including the Sackler family, who owned Purdue Pharma, and key individuals like ‘Dr. Richard Sackler’ (Matthew Broderick) and ‘Edie Flowers’ (Uzo Aduba), a journalist investigating the drug’s devastating impact. Created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, ‘Painkiller’ explores corporate greed, manipulation, and the devastating consequences of lies disguised as medical advancement, presenting a layered, emotional account of how millions of lives were altered by the opioid crisis.

Similar to ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ ‘Painkiller‘ looks at how a fabricated narrative—whether it’s Belle Gibson’s cancer story or Purdue’s promises about OxyContin—can be spun to deceive the public for profit. Both shows explore how powerful figures manipulate and exploit trust, whether it’s through a fake illness or the promise of pain relief, leading to destructive consequences.

5. The Dropout (2022)

Based on the eponymous podcast by Rebecca Jarvis, ‘The Dropout‘ is a dramatized portrayal of the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), the founder of the biotech company Theranos. Holmes claimed to have invented a revolutionary blood-testing technology that could perform hundreds of tests with just a drop of blood. However, as the company grew, it became apparent that the technology was unreliable and nonexistent. Created by Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard, the series explores Holmes’ deception, manipulation, and the lengths she went to maintain her illusion, exposing how she convinced investors, doctors, and the public to buy into her lies. Like ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ ‘The Dropout’ dives into how a false narrative can be used for personal gain. Elizabeth Holmes, like Belle Gibson, fabricates an inspiring story to gain fame and wealth, using charm and persuasion to manipulate those around her.

4. Dr. Death (2021-2023)

Created by Patrick Macmanus, ‘Dr. Death‘ is a chilling true-crime series that follows the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a Texas neurosurgeon who was responsible for botching surgeries that resulted in severe injuries and even death. Despite a series of malpractice complaints and warnings from colleagues, Duntsch continued to perform surgeries, putting his patients at risk. The series explores the systemic failures that allowed a dangerous doctor to continue practicing, as well as the brave efforts of those who exposed him.

‘Dr. Death’ dives into medical malpractice, deception, and the corruption of trust, showing how one man’s ego and negligence wreaked havoc on countless lives, in the same way as ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ ‘Dr. Death’ explores the deceptive persona of someone who manipulates others to protect their image, despite the immense harm they cause. Duntsch, like Belle Gibson, creates a facade of credibility—in his case, as a brilliant surgeon—while hiding a darker, more dangerous truth. Both figures share an inability to acknowledge their faults and use their influence to mislead others, resulting in catastrophic outcomes.

3. The Act (2019)

Based on the piece ‘Dee Dee Blanchard and Gypsy Rose Blanchard’ from Buzzfeed News, ‘The Act’ is a dramatized series that tells the true-crime story of Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette) and her daughter Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King). Dee Dee convinced everyone around her, including doctors, family members, and friends, that her daughter suffered from multiple illnesses, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, subjecting Gypsy to unnecessary medical treatments and a life of controlled isolation.

However, as Gypsy grew older, she realized the truth about her condition and plotted with her boyfriend, Nick Godejohn (Calum Worthy), to murder Dee Dee in order to escape the toxic relationship. ‘The Act’ dives into deception and manipulation in a similar fashion as ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ with Dee Dee fabricating her daughter’s illness to garner sympathy and attention, much like Belle Gibson built a fake narrative of her own illness. Both Dee Dee and Belle manipulate their circumstances to build public personas while ignoring the harm they cause to the people around them.

2. The Loudest Voice (2019)

In Alex Metcalf’s ‘The Loudest Voice,’ the series chronicles the rise and fall of Roger Ailes (Russell Crowe), the founder of Fox News, and the culture of manipulation, deceit, and power that he cultivated within the media empire. Through Ailes’ manipulative tactics, the show reveals his ability to manipulate and control the news media landscape to push his personal agenda and protect his interests. However, as numerous women come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, Ailes’ power begins to unravel, culminating in his downfall.

Both ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ and ‘The Loudest Voice’ expose the manipulation of public perception by creating a deceptive and inflated persona. Roger Ailes, like Belle Gibson, crafts a public image of himself, masking his deeper issues and manipulation behind a charismatic front. Ailes and Gibson exploit personal narratives to manipulate public opinion, using the trust they build to pursue personal and financial gain.

1. Dopesick (2021)

Created by Danny Strong, ‘Dopesick‘ is a gripping drama that chronicles the devastating opioid epidemic in the United States, focusing primarily on Purdue Pharma’s role in aggressively marketing OxyContin despite its addictive qualities. The series tracks the stories of various individuals caught in the epidemic, including Dr. Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton), a well-meaning physician whose life is upended by his patients’ addiction to the drug. It portrays the journey of ordinary people, healthcare professionals, and law enforcement trying to expose the drug’s dangers while the pharmaceutical industry continues to profit.

‘Dopesick’ and ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ both delve deeply into deception and manipulation, with characters using false narratives to further their own interests. While Belle Gibson constructs a fake narrative of illness to gain fame and profit, Purdue Pharma’s executives similarly create an illusion of safety around OxyContin despite knowing its dangers. Both shows explore the harmful consequences of unchecked egos and the manipulation of public perception for personal gain, shedding light on how such deception can spiral out of control, leading to widespread damage.

