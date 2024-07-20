Lifetime’s A Family Nightmare Secrets on Maple Street: Filming Locations and Cast

The Lifetime original movie, ‘A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street,’ is the sophomore installment in the ‘Maple Street’ trilogy. A follow-up to ‘Lies and Ex-Wives: Secrets on Maple Street,’ it revolves around Brittany Walker, a supporting character from the previous entry. Brittany’s life takes an intriguing turn when she, underage, gets intoxicated and arrives home. Amidst the dizziness, she is attacked by an unseen intruder. The plot thickens when she wakes up the next morning and finds herself completely safe. Not only is Brittany accompanied by her family, but no one admits there was a home invasion.

Her parents’ claims — that Brittany fell down the stairs and mildly injured herself — make her suspicious. Unsure of what to believe, she sets out on a journey to unveil the truth about the previous night’s events, along with what her parents are hiding. Directed by Paula Elle, the thriller smoothly transitions the trilogy’s elements of doubt and uncertainty from the neighborhood to the inside of a home. Brittany’s actions put her at the center of a similar puzzle and possible threats as Katie encountered in her own chapter. The characters in ‘A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street’ thoroughly rely on their surroundings, which, along with the visuals, create an unnerving suspense thriller.

A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street Filming Locations

As the title implies, ‘A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street’ is set in one of many communities on Maple Street in Kelowna, British Columbia. Principal photography began at real locations sometime in April, alongside ‘Lies and Ex-Wives: Secrets on Maple Street’ and ‘Murder for Mortgage: Secrets on Maple Street,’ and wrapped in May, lasting a total of 35 days.

Kelowna, British Columbia

Like the other movies in the ‘Maple Street’ trilogy, ‘A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street’ was filmed in Kelowna, British Columbia. Along with the exterior shots of the enormous Victorian-era cottages on Maple Street, the production crew visited several other sites. Described as wealthy families with exceptional business and political connections, the Walker family is shown to be living in luscious mansions. Shots of Okanagan Lake, near the Maple Street region, were taped to highlight this feature.

Additionally, a nearby studio was used to construct the interiors of their lavishly furnished home. Some of these set pieces play a huge role in the narrative, such as the flashbacks involving Brittany climbing the stairs. The opening club sequence was also recorded within the studio, with Jason Habicht, the director of photography, utilizing strobe lights for a realistic experience.

A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street Cast

‘A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street’ brings back the Walker family from ‘Lies and Ex-Wives: Secrets on Maple Street.’ Karis Cameron reprises her role as the high-school girl Brittany Walker. Cameron’s other thriller movie performances can be seen in ‘My Husband’s Deadly Past’ and ‘Identity Theft of a Cheerleader.’ Her most prominent performances are portraying Dylan Blake in ‘Open Heart’ and Kyler Norris in ‘BH90210.’ Dan Payne and Sarah Christine Smith also return as Pete and Betsy Walker, Brittany’s parents whose intentions are questionable.

Payne stars in an extensive number of holiday-themed movies, such as ‘Must Love Christmas,’ ‘How to Fall in Love by Christmas,’ and ‘Christmas at the Chalet.’ He also features in the fifth and sixth seasons of Comedy Central’s ‘Crank Yankers’ as Puppeteer and in Netflix’s ‘Wind River.’ He is also renowned for performing stunts in multiple Hollywood blockbusters, including ‘Warcraft’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog.’ Smith appears in several classic sitcoms, including ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,’ ‘That ’70s Show,’ and ‘Drake & Josh.’ Her credits also include the television movies ‘Love’s Second Chance’ and ‘A Town Called Love,’ among many others.

Lucia Walters once again dons the uniform of Detective Lori Vaughn, determined to solve the case. Walters embodies several other detective roles in fellow made-for-television thriller films ‘Secrets of My Stepdaughter,’ ‘My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend,’ and ‘My Husband’s Deadly Past.’ ‘A Family Nightmare: Secrets on Maple Street’ also retains the services of several other cast members, such as Farrah Aviva as Ellen Tolbert, Juliette Hawk as Alexis Lambert, and Shiraine Haas as Dina Perkins.

Read More: Lifetime’s Lies and Ex Wives Secrets on Maple Street: Filming Locations and Cast