Abby Easterling: Where is the Let’s Marry Harry Star Now?

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Abigail “Abby” Easterling was admittedly born with such main-character energy that she always gets what she wants based on her confidence alone. This reportedly translated into her dating experiences too, but she was never really able to find “the one” who aligned with all her core familial and relationship values. Thus, with the dream of being a devoted wife and a loving mother while also having an old-school romance for the books, she decided to join the cast of Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry.’

Abby Easterling’s Age Ultimately Became a Roadblock in Her Connection With Harry Jowsey

The moment Abby Easterling came across our screens, she made it clear that while she knew of Harry Jowsey through his reality shows and social media, she was interested in getting to know the real him. More than the glitz and glamor, she wanted his soft, emotional side while also being a bit goofy with him because she believed their personalities were a match. She was absolutely right at every step of the way, and even Harry ended up conceding that they were quite alike. Even though there were 19 other women in the house, they managed to interact with one another, build a real connection based on banter, and have actual fun.

Abby and Harry’s date at the beach following the communication compatibility challenge only reiterated the same, with them giggling the entire time while also having a few serious conversations. Therefore, of course, Abby was in the top 5 and went to Las Vegas with him, where they had a great date gambling and just expressing themselves as who they are. However, when they sat down together, Harry voiced his one worry with her. He wondered if she was ready for the reality and responsibility of marriage, since she was just 24 and still living with her parents. He admitted that while he does want a partner and someone with whom he can build a life, he also wants her to have her own life. She tried her best to ease his fears and lay all the cards on the table, but it just wasn’t enough, resulting in them parting ways on amicable terms.

Abby Easterling Has Built a Strong Foundation as an Esthetician

Abby has proudly been a Lafayette, Louisiana, resident her whole life. From what we can tell, she was raised in a tight-knit community, but since they were always so supportive, she never felt the need to hide away who she is or her goals. Therefore, upon graduating from Acadiana High School, she decided to kickstart her career. From what we can tell, she did not pursue any further studies; instead, she chose to follow her heart and her passions. She has since modeled for brands such as Maven Women’s Wear and Pour Decisions as well as collaborated with businesses like Fringe & Company and Ripples Hair.

However, after dabbling in entertainment and social media for a while, it appears as if Abby realized her heart lay in the beauty and wellness industry. So, she ultimately spread her wings, worked hard to garner the suitable certifications, and established herself as a Medical Esthetician. In other words, she is a licensed skin care professional whose career comprises her performing various advanced treatments to help clients become the best versions of themselves. Her aim is not to change a client’s appearance through treatments like chemical peels, laser therapy, or microneedling, but to enhance their features and help them maintain the health of their skin. Honestly, at the age of 24, she is incredibly proud of her career and where she stands, which is all that matters in the long run.

Family and Travel are Everything for Abby Easterling

Since Abby has always been surrounded by the love of her parents, her siblings, and her extended relatives, considering how close they all are, that’s precisely what she wants after marriage, too. In fact, she is so secure in her bond with her loved ones that she still lives at home alongside her parents and siblings, happily spending all her free time with them. She is also proud to say she’s often told she’s just like her mom, because as an observant empath, she has witnessed firsthand what it takes. She thus wants a tight-knit relationship not only with her partner but also with his family and the people important to him, so that they can build a metaphorical village of their own together.

Coming to Abby’s personal interests, one of her biggest loves is traveling. She absolutely loves embarking on new adventures and embracing different experiences, so whether it’s skydiving, kayaking, or trekking in different parts of the globe, she is up for anything. It’s thus no surprise she has not only visited Arizona, Texas, Hawaii, New York, and New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Mardi Gras festival several times over the years but also traveled to the Dominican Republic, Greece, and Australia. Her most recent trip was actually to Australia alongside 2 of her closest friends – they celebrated New Year’s there together and then had the best time just exploring local spaces.

Read More: Let’s Marry Harry Season 1: Where Are the Contestants Now?