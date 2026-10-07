Abby Lee: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

NBC’s ‘Traitors: New Blood’ is interesting in the way people from different backgrounds and careers use their skills to perform better in the game. In season 1, common everyday people with no reality TV exposure gathered to compete for the cash prize. Abby Lee was confident that, with her background as an astrophysicist, she would have the intelligence to gather clues and work on them. However, she quickly realized that the game relied much more on intuition than she had expected, and she might have to reassess how she played her own game as well.

Abby Lee Made Two Mistakes in Identifying the Traitor From the Group

Abigail “Abby” Lee was confident that she would go a long way in the season. In the first challenge itself, she was able to secure herself a safety shield and showed that she was not someone to be taken lightly. She became friends with Katie Fites, who quickly became her closest confidant. Little did Abby know that Katie had been recruited as one of the Traitors by the other two. In fact, during one of their conversations about who might be responsible for killing contestants, Abby told Katie that she totally trusted her and could not imagine her not being a Faithful.

During the Death Parade challenge, Abby felt that she saw Arisa Thomas pocket the safety shield before going ahead with the group task. She voiced her doubts to the other contestants and brought it up at the Roundtable as well. Most of them were convinced by what Abby had seen and voted Arisa out, only to find out that she was a Faithful. At the next Roundtable, Abby took the lead once again, saying that Sherry Kuehl had mentioned something about the Traitors being all women and that it showed she had more information. The others again voted out Sherry, only to find out too late that she was also innocent. Abby did feel bad about her mistakes, but she also knew that she was there to survive the game, and whatever kept her safe, she would do it to reach the end.

Abby Lee is Making Her Way Ahead in Academics Today

Abigail “Abby” Lee has built an impressive career in astronomy and astrophysics. Her academic journey has taken her from the University of Pennsylvania to the University of Chicago and, most recently, the University of California, Berkeley. She has otherwise kept much of her personal life private, with much of what is publicly known about her centered on her education and work in astrophysics. Abby earned a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania between 2015 and 2019. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with distinction in Physics. She also minored in Mathematics and Classical Studies and was involved in Penn Women’s Club Soccer, the Penn Symphony Orchestra and the Society of Physics Students.

Before college, Abby took a post-secondary multivariable calculus course at Macalester College during her senior year of high school. Her interest in scientific research was already evident during her undergraduate years. She worked as a summer intern at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2017 and at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Germany later that year. In 2018, she joined Stanford University as a Summer Undergraduate Research Assistant, which helped her gain further experience in astrophysical research. Abby went on to the University of Chicago, where she pursued a PhD in Astronomy and Astrophysics from 2019 to 2025.

Along the way, Abby also worked as a Graduate Research Assistant and Teaching Assistant. Her role combined research with teaching and helping communicate complex scientific concepts to students. Since August 2025, Abby has been based in Berkeley, California, where she serves as a NASA Hubble Postdoctoral Fellow and a Miller Postdoctoral Research Fellow at UC Berkeley. Her career so far reflects a strong commitment to understanding the universe, from gravitational physics and space research to advanced astrophysics. She appears to have largely kept the spotlight on her scientific work rather than her private life.

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