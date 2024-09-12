Abby Ryder Fortson’s ‘Rated’ Back in the Works; Starts Filming in Oklahoma in November

After a few years, the feature adaptation of an acclaimed short film is finally materializing! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the Abby Ryder Fortson-led drama film ‘Rated,’ originally announced in 2020, is back in the works. The movie will begin filming in Oklahoma on November 12 and conclude on December 7. John Fortson will direct the film based on a screenplay by Christie Lynn Smith. Joshua Fortson will star alongside Abby.

The plot revolves around Maggie, an overwhelmed mother of two who is forced to confront her actions when she wakes up to discover that all the adults now have a Yelp-style star rating floating above their heads. While most people boast a glowing 4 or 5 stars, Maggie faces a disheartening 2.5 rating.

Fortson recently appeared as Kara in ‘Griffin in Summer.’ Her most prominent role to date is the lead character Margaret Simon in ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ The film follows eleven-year-old Margaret as she moves from the city to the suburbs, navigating the challenges of life, friendships, and adolescence while receiving support from her mother, Barbara, and her grandmother, Sylvia. The actress is also recognized for her portrayal of Cassie in ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp.’

John Fortson previously directed the short film version of ‘Rated,’ which was released in 2016. In addition to his work behind the camera, he has taken on various acting roles, which include minor appearances in popular television shows such as ‘ER’ and ‘7th Heaven.’

The original short film was set against the backdrop of Los Angeles. Oklahoma has recently become a growing entertainment production hub. The biographical drama ‘Reagan,’ based on the life of Ronald Reagan, is one of the latest films shot in the state, along with the recent remake of ‘Twisters‘ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

