Abroad Renewed For Season 4 at OMNI

Isabel Kanaan will continue to delve into the Filipino immigrant experience! The Cinemaholic can confirm that OMNI Television has renewed the sketch comedy series ‘Abroad’ for its fourth season. The filming of the upcoming installment will start in Ontario on November 18. Kevin Wallis and Wayne Testori are on board as writers in addition to Kanaan. They will be joined by the directors Carly Heffernan and Kara Harun.

In the show’s third season, viewers are treated to a rich tapestry of Filipino culture and experiences across the globe. The installment opens with the Filipino Winter X-Games, which offers a fast-track program for Canadian citizenship. It also features a unique Filipino-style tune-up for the International Space Station. Social media star Bella Poarch takes the spotlight in “Celebrity Pinoy Blind Date,” while boxing legend Manny Pacquiao opens a private healthcare clinic, showcasing his dedication to the well-being of his countrymen.

As the season progresses, the beloved No. 1 love team shares their insights on “Filipino Tonight,” and the ailing Lolo discovers the benefits of free healthcare in Canada. Humor and spirituality blend as Ghost Perla guides a new soul, and a politician experiences a transformative moment with a Filipino cleaning lady. Tensions rise as Nestor, a black market dealer, shares a jail cell with his rival. The show addresses AI through Robo Yaya, who seeks its services.

The installment concludes with Miss Cheryl Hill instructing aspiring Teleserye actors. Meanwhile, an expectant couple learns the importance of Filipino nicknames as they choose a name for their baby, highlighting the rich heritage and vibrant storytelling woven throughout the season.

In the fourth installment, viewers can expect new adventures and challenges as characters navigate their lives through their immigrant experiences. New storylines will most likely explore themes of identity, healthcare, and personal growth alongside popular segments like “Celebrity Pinoy Blind Date.” The upcoming episodes may address the issues and challenges the Filipino community has been facing in North America, ensuring a combination of heartfelt moments, slapstick humor, and engaging narratives that will leave an impression on the viewers.

The main cast members and series regulars, including Kanaan, Nicco Lorenzo Garcia, Aldrin Bundoc, Joy Castro, and Justin Santiago, are more than likely to return, accompanied by various exciting guest stars.

The show’s previous seasons were also mainly filmed in Ontario. The province is a major filming location for Prime Video’s ‘The Boys‘ and ‘Reacher.’

Read More: Anfamol Renewed For Season 2 at S4C