Why Does Nick Look Different in Season 2 of Absentia?

‘Absentia’ presents a thrilling narrative where the central characters constantly find themselves undergoing big transformative arcs. In season 1, the protagonist, Emily Byrne, disappears for six years before returning to her old life, only to find everything changed. For one, she seems to be getting framed for a string of recent deaths, a matter which isn’t the least bit helped by her amnesiac memory. Furthermore, her husband, Nick Durand, seems to have moved on from their relationship, having already remarried. Naturally, the entire thing presents a challenge for Nick as well, who has to find a way to navigate new and complicated family dynamics after learning that the love of his life wasn’t dead, but rather abducted and tortured all those years. These complex character dynamics are carried over to season 2. However, the sophomore season also sees some notable physical and aesthetic changes to Nick’s character that might attract the fans’ intrigue. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Nick Adopts a More Polished Style in Season 2 of Absentia

The transition from season 1 to season 2 of ‘Absentia’ brings a lot of changes to the narrative. However, new storytelling elements aside, one other development is bound to catch the viewers’ eye: Nick Durand’s new look. Compared to the debut season, Nick’s character seems to have undergone some subtle but noticeable differences. For one, actor Patrick Heusinger, who plays the character, seems to be sporting a much cleaner-shaved look compared to his previous bearded appearance. Going from a full beard to a soft and scraggly stubble adds a prominent distinction to the character’s face. Similarly, there are small changes made to Nick’s haircut, swapping out the season 1’s sharply tousled look for a shorter and side-shaven cut which sports a fresher style.

As a result, these small grooming differences give Nick’s character the impression of an entirely new look. Additionally, Heusinger’s physique also changes, making it seem like his character has gained some weight in the gap between the two seasons. Alternatively, the fashion and wardrobe surrounding the character also change, ever so slightly, as he starts opting out of hoodies and gravitating towards sharper, tailored suits and blazers. All of this culminates and infuses Nick with a more mature and polished characterization through his appearance. In season 1, the character is often found disheveled and uncertain due to the rapid changes happening in his personal life. He’s unsure of how to navigate the turbulent feelings, both good and bad, that Emily’s return brings to the surface.

In a 2018 conversation with TV Fanatic, Heusinger spoke about Nick’s characterization in season 1 and how it impacts his mental and physical health. He said, “The writers gave me a man (Nick) who’s introverted and didn’t understand how to navigate complicated emotional waters. They gave me a man who is not a great communicator. He does not know how to have that conversation because he’s incapable of that. That’s just not the way he was raised. That was a big challenge for me to try to understand the psychology of this human being who was deeply traumatized, not once, when he thought his wife (had) died, and experienced severe trauma through that. He literally mourned her loss and figured out how to put the pieces of his life back together.” Therefore, as Nick emerges from this mindset and steps into a different, more confident role in season 2, his appearance ends up showcasing the same transition.

