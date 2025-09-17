Acapulco Season 5: Why Was it Canceled?

‘Acapulco’ is an emotional story that explores the lives of the employees of the Las Colinas resort in Acapulco, Mexico. Created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman, Apple TV+’s comedy-drama series intercuts between past and present as it follows the journey of the protagonist, Máximo Gallardo. The young man’s humble beginnings and his rise to the status of a billionaire are explored. His role in the Las Colinas resort as an employee, and later as the Chief of Operations, is one of the most important aspects of the story, told over the course of four seasons. Additionally, his romantic trials and tribulations with Julia, his friendship with Memo, and his master-apprentice relationship with Don Pablo are navigated poignantly. The warm and feel-good aspect of the show manages to tug at the heartstrings of the viewers, which is why it took the fans by surprise when it was revealed in May 2025 that the fourth season would wrap up the show.

Acapulco Narrates a Complete Story in Four Seasons

Despite its short runtime, each episode and season of ‘Acapulco’ delved deeper into the world of the resort and the people in it. While being a comedy show, it also features intense emotional sequences that capture the complexities of relationships. Despite having enough characters and plot lines to continue for another season, it wrapped with the finale of season four. Executive producers Austin Winsberg and Sam Laybourne expressed thanks to the cast and crew of the show and confirmed the show’s end, and opined that the bilingual comedy has been a miraculous achievement in the realm of television. The show wraps up every storyline and character arc, while also ensuring that there are no loose ends.

While no single reason can be attributed as the primary cause of the cancellation, it can be presumed that the comedy show became part of the larger cost-cutting initiatives of Apple TV+. However, one of the most encouraging things about the show’s final season is the fact that it was able to wrap up in its own terms and give justice to all of its well-written and complex characters. The show became part of a list of other shows cancelled by the streaming platform, which includes ‘Mythic Quest,’ ‘Sunny,’ and ‘Time Bandits.’

The lead actor, Eugenio Derbez, who plays Máximo, expressed pride in the fact that the show captured the hearts of people worldwide, while also adding that bidding goodbye to it was difficult. The fourth season specifically focuses on Máximo’s life in the past after he becomes the COO of the resort, while also navigating the emotional ups and downs of the older Máximo in the present, after his purchase of the resort. The final season gets an ending that answers almost all of the questions that it poses, and also brings the show to a respectable halt.

Acapulco Season 5 Could Have Focused on the Future of Las Colinas and Its Owner

Since its inception, ‘Acapulco’ has covered the world of Las Colinas and its pink aesthetics. The resort is where almost all the consequential scenes and plot points in the series unfold, making it an immediately recognizable setting for the viewers. Each season takes us further into the world of the resort, through the changes undergone by its own members. A fifth season could have dealt with the new challenges that the resort could have faced in the modern era, and also seen how Máximo and Paloma manage to turn a profit. The father-daughter relationship could have been navigated in detailed terms, with the resort in the background.

Paloma would presumably face issues when she takes over as the Chief of Operations of the renovated resort, so a fifth season could have dealt with the way she tries to keep the establishment afloat, while also dealing with her family life. One of the most important elements of the fourth season is the bond between Máximo and Julia, who find themselves making tough decisions throughout, but ultimately end up together at the end of the season. It can be presumed that the two of them will have issues in the future if they choose to get married, as both will have differing views on some issues.

We could also have learnt how Julia and Máximo became successful in the past, and how it led them to their current situation. The chemistry between the two could have been explored in a more detailed manner, while also looking at how they are involved in the resort’s functioning. The futures of important characters like Memo could also have been addressed in a potential fifth season, as he would be a major presence in the lives of both Julia and Máximo. These aspects could have given a more satisfying conclusion to the beloved characters.

