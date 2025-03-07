Acting Good Renewed For Season 4 at CTV

A beloved CTV sitcom is returning to tickle people’s funny bones! The Cinemaholic has learned that CTV Comedy Channel’s TV show ‘Acting Good’ has been renewed for Season 4. Filming for the new season will begin in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on May 5 and is expected to wrap up by June 29, 2025. Pat Thornton, Amber-Sekowan Daniels, and Eric Toth will serve as showrunners, while Michael Greyeyes, Darlene Naponse, Eric Toth, and Mary Galloway will direct its episodes.

In the Season 3 finale of ‘Acting Good,’ the residents of Grouse Lake First Nation face a series of transformative events that reshape their community dynamics. Paul grapples with the imminent responsibilities of fatherhood, prompting him to reconsider his role within his family and the broader community. Jo, balancing her duties as chief and mother, confronts political challenges that test her leadership and personal convictions. Meanwhile, Dean and Greg’s entrepreneurial venture encounters unforeseen obstacles, leading them to make pivotal decisions about their store’s future. These intertwined narratives culminate in a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager to see how these developments unfold in the upcoming season.

Looking ahead to Season 4, viewers can anticipate deeper explorations into the characters’ evolving relationships and personal growth. Paul’s journey into fatherhood is expected to bring comedic and heartfelt moments as he navigates new challenges. Jo’s leadership will likely be tested further, especially with emerging political dynamics within the community. Dean and Greg’s business endeavors may introduce new characters and storylines, adding fresh layers to the series. Additionally, the show’s commitment to portraying authentic Indigenous experiences suggests that cultural themes will continue to be a focal point, enriching the narrative tapestry of Grouse Lake.

Regarding the returning cast for Season 4, fans can expect the core ensemble to reprise their roles, ensuring continuity and familiarity. Paul Rabliauskas will return as Paul, the central character whose comedic misadventures anchor the series. Roseanne Supernault is anticipated to continue her portrayal of Jo, bringing depth to the character’s multifaceted life as a leader and mother. Gabriel Daniels, as Dean, and Billy Merasty, as Ed, are also expected to return, contributing to the show’s rich portrayal of community life. Given the series’ history of introducing compelling guest characters, viewers might also look forward to new additions that will further enhance the storytelling in Grouse Lake.

‘Acting Good’ will continue to stay true to its authentic roots, with Season 4 to be filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, just like previous seasons. Other popular productions shot in the region include the action movie ‘Violent Night’ and Liam Neeson’s ‘The Ice Road.’

