Bookish Renewed for Season 2 at PBS

Great news for Mark Gatiss fans! The Cinemaholic can confirm that PBS has renewed the upcoming British crime series ‘Bookish’ for its second season. Principal photography will take place in Belgium and York, UK, in spring this year. The show was created by Mark Gatiss, who co-wrote it with Matthew Sweet. Gatiss also headlines the cast that includes Polly Walker, Joely Richardson, Isabelle Connolly, Daniel Mays, Jonas Nay, Connor Finch, Elliot Levey, and Buket Kömür. Carolina Giammetta will return to direct for Season 2. The news of renewal comes before the arrival of Season 1, slated for release in 2025. A specific release date is awaited.

The story is set in post-war London in 1946 and centers on Gabriel Book (Gatiss), a bookshop owner and consultant detective. He helps the local police solve complex cases by delving into the knowledge presented to him by the thousands of books on his shelves. He is married to Trottie (Walker), who runs a wallpaper shop next door. However, their marriage is one of convenience for Book is a gay man, existing in a time when homosexuality is illegal.

Among the other cast members, Daniel Mays will play Eric Wellbeloved, Isabelle Connolly will play Eadie Rattle, Connor Finch will play Jack, Elliot Levey will play Inspector Bliss, and Buket Kömür will play Nora. Each case in the show will unfold in two 70-minute episodes. The conclusion of Season 1 will ascertain which of these characters will return for Season 2.

Gatiss is primarily known for his portrayal of Mycroft Holmes in the BBC’s ‘Sherlock,’ which he also co-created with Steven Moffat. We saw him as Frank Renfield in Netflix’s ‘Dracula,’ Mr. Harmony in BBC’s ‘Good Omens,’ and Frank Parris/Oscar Berlin in BBC One/PBS’s ‘Moonflower Murders.’ In feature films, we most recently saw him as the NSA head in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’ His other recent acting credits in films include Ivor Montagu in ‘Operation Mincemeat‘ and Doctor Maclean in ‘The Road Dance.’

Polly Walker played Lady Portia Featherington in the Netflix historical drama series ‘Bridgerton.’ Her other recent performances include Sonya Harkonnen in ‘Dune: Prophecy,’ Peggy Sykes in ‘Pennyworth,’ and Gill Biggaloe in ‘Line of Duty.’ Her last film role was Sarkoja in ‘John Carter.’

Joely Richardson’s latest acting outing was as Olivia in the Apple TV+ psychological drama series ‘Surface’ and Lady Eularia Moggerhanger in the Disney+ fantasy series ‘Renegade Nell.’ In the Netflix film ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ she played Mrs. Bolton, the caretaker of Clifford Chatterley. She played the titular lady in a previous BBC1 series adaptation of the D. H. Lawrence novel, which came out in 1993. Her latest feature was the thriller ‘Little Bone Lodge,’ in which she played Mama, an unhinged woman.

Belgium served as a primary filming location for ITV’s ‘Professor T’ and HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’ York was used as one of the backdrops for Netflix’s ‘Bodies’ and ‘Bridgerton.’

