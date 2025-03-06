The Way Home Renewed for Season 4 at Hallmark

The petition from thousands of ‘The Way Home’ fans has worked its magic! The Cinemaholic has learned that Hallmark has renewed the multi-generational family drama series for its fourth season. Principal photography of the upcoming installment will take place in Scarborough, Ontario, in the summer of this year. Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke will return as showrunners, both of whom expressed their gladness and how touched they were at their viewers’ passion during an interview with Collider. The renewal news comes less than two days before the Season 3 finale, titled ‘If You Could Read My Mind,’ which will air on March 7, 2025.

Episode 9, titled ‘Too Late to Turn Back Now,’ shows Colton revealing the truth about his time-traveling powers to Alice and how he wanted to save Rick’s life but witnessed the effect of messing with timelines. Meanwhile, Kat and Thomas realize they cannot be together and part ways, connected only by their love and the pain of never seeing each other again. Colton and Del get engaged and begin a new life together.

As the plot proceeds, we see Alice confess her feelings to Max. It seems like all’s well that ends well until Jacob’s desire for revenge grows against the Goodwins for burning the Landry farm in 1816. He decides to burn down the vineyard owned by Lewis Goodwin. Episode 9 ends with Del persuading Jacob to give up what he intends to do. Unfortunately, their entire exchange is captured on the farm’s CCTV camera.

The finale will bring the three Landry women face-to-face with answers they have been looking for about their past, present, and future. However, a shocking discovery will propel them to search for more. Only the finale will reveal what we can expect from the upcoming season, although we can be sure that Kat and Alice will continue using the pond, leading to more “surprises.”

The cast members most likely to return for Season 4 include Andie MacDowell as Del, Chyler Leigh as Kat, Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice, Evan Williams as Elliot, Spencer Macpherson as Jacob, Vaughan Murrae as Casey, and Rob Stewart as Sam.

Scarborough served as the filming location for the show’s previous seasons. The region most recently hosted the filming of ‘Star Trek: Section 31‘ and Nicolas Cage‘s ‘Dream Scenario.’

