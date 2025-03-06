Hudson & Rex Renewed for Season 8 at Citytv

Our beloved man-dog pair will return to solve more crimes! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Citytv has renewed the police procedural drama series ‘Hudson & Rex’ for its eighth season. Filming will begin in St. John’s, Newfoundland, on May 10 and conclude on July 27, 2025. Ken Cuperus, who created the show based on the Austrian-Italian drama ‘Kommissar Rex’ with Will Dixon, will return as the showrunner, with Felipe Rodriguez back as a director. The renewal comes less than a week before the Season 7 finale airs on March 11.

In the latest episode (Episode 7) of Season 7, titled ‘Kiss the Cod and Make Them Die,’ we see our titular pair looking into a case of mass poisoning. At the center of the investigation are two girls, Jesse and Stella, who inadvertently become key witnesses in piecing together a deadly night at the pub. It is upto Detective Charlie Hudson (John Reardon) and his K-9 partner Rex, a German Shepherd, to “sniff out” every bit of detail from all nooks and crannies to catch the culprit (s). All this comes after Hudson and Rex tackle complex and high-stakes cases of kidnapping, double murder, illegal weapons sale, and smuggling in the previous episodes.

We can easily expect the stakes to rise in the upcoming eighth installment. Hudson and Rex’s teamwork will be tested in more confusing cases, doubling down on the action in the process. Twists, secrets, and truths must be tackled with care as new crimes appear in St. John’s.

While Season 7 is yet to end, cast members likely to return for the eighth season include John Reardon as Detective Charlie Hudson, Mayko Nguyen as Chief of Forensics Sarah Truong, Kevin Hanchard as Superintendent Joseph “Joe” Donovan, and Justin Kelly as Detective IT Specialist Jesse Mills.

All the previous seasons of ‘Hudson & Rex’ have been shot all across St. John’s, Newfoundland. Other high-profile projects shot in the province include Apple TV+’s ‘Severance‘ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Hard North.’

