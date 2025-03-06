Nicholas Hoult to Star in Louis Paxton’s ‘The Incomer’

Nicholas Hoult has locked in a comedy movie as his next project! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the English actor will star in director Louis Paxton’s debut feature, ‘The Incomer.’ The movie will be shot in Scotland in May 2025. Paxton will also write its screenplay.

‘The Incomer’ is a Scottish comedy folk tale that delves into themes of loneliness and identity, centering around an unexpected discovery — a washed-up dildo. Through its offbeat premise, the story will likely use humor and folklore to explore the nuances of human connection and self-perception. Apart from Hoult, there is no revelation regarding the rest of the cast who will form the core of this folklore comedy movie.

Nicholas Hoult is on the rise in the industry, having recently secured the role of the supervillain Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s ‘Superman,’ starring alongside David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. In addition, the actor will appear in Jaki Bradley’s upcoming movie, ‘The One,’ alongside Melissa Barrera and Lana Condor. Regarding his recent credits, Hoult was part of four movies in 2024. He portrayed Thomas Hutter in Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu,’ starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe; Justin Kemp in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2,’ alongside Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, and Kiefer Sutherland; and Bob Mathews in Justin Kurzel’s ‘The Order,’ alongside Jude Law. He also lent his voice to Jon in ‘The Garfield Movie’ in the same year.

Louis Paxton is a rising voice in the world of directing, having worked on a handful of short films and TV shows. Recently, he directed three episodes of BBC’s comedy series, ‘Wreck.’ In addition, he has directed three episodes of the Scottish crime drama, ‘Shetland.’ Regarding his short films, some of his notable works include ‘Neville is Dead,’ ‘Satan Has a Bushy Tail,’ ‘Dollface’ and ‘Musical Star!.’ His most recent short film is ‘Calamity James.’ ‘The Incomer’ marks his first foray into directing a full-length feature film.

Recent productions shot in Scotland and the United Kingdom include the film ‘The Outrun,’ starring Saoirse Ronan, which was filmed across the Orkney Islands, including Yesnaby Cliffs and the Bay of Skaill. On the TV side, the Netflix series ‘One Day,’ based on David Nicholls’ novel of the same name, was filmed in various locations across the UK, including London.

