10 Movies Like Juror #2 You Must See

‘Juror #2′ is a gripping courtroom drama film directed by Clint Eastwood that revolves around its titular protagonist, a juror in a murder trial who is caught in a tricky situation. Justin Kemp is a soon-to-be father who would prefer to be at home looking after his pregnant wife rather than in court presiding over the case of one James Michael Sythe. The accused is the boyfriend of Kendall Carter, a young woman who died shortly after an aggressive altercation with James at a bar. However, while the case seems clear-cut to others, it pitches an unexpected conflict to Justin, who begins to realize that he may have unwittingly caused the woman’s death on that fateful night.

The film explores dangerous avenues Justin undertakes in his effort to save his own skin without denouncing an otherwise innocent man for his own mistakes. Naturally, this allows the narrative to offer a treasure trove of moral and ethical dilemmas for the audience as inspected within a courtroom setting. The unique tale is bound to leave an impression with its nuanced themes. Consequently, we’ve compiled the perfect list of movies similar to ‘Juror #2’ for your enjoyment!

10. Beyond a Reasonable Doubt (2009)

‘Beyond a Reasonable Doubt’ is based on the eponymous 1956 film by Fritz Lang. Directed by Peter Hyams, it features an exciting rivalry between a journalist looking for an expose and a corrupt lawyer. Mark Hunter has an impressive record as an attorney that promises to help him win the next election for governor. However, C.J. Nicholas has good reason to believe the other man is tampering with evidence to achieve his goals. As a result, C.J. takes a daring step and frames himself in a murder trial to unveil Hunter’s secret. This Peter Hyams film offers a peculiar take on a courtroom story by cranking up the stakes in a professional conflict. For the same reasons, the themes of justice and corruption are explored through C.J.’s eccentric narrative, which will captivate the audience after ‘Juror #2.’

9. The Juror (1996)

‘The Juror’ is a crime thriller film based on the 1995 novel of the same name by George Dawes Green. It presents the story of Annie Laird, a single mother who gets selected to be on the jury for the trial against Louie Boffano, a notorious crime boss. Unfortunately for her, this puts her on the radar of Boffano’s gang, introducing a mysterious man known as “The Teacher” into her life. Under The Teacher’s threats against her young son, Annie is forced to sway the rest of the jury into presenting a “not guilty” verdict.

As a result, the woman’s jury duty summons ends up becoming the most dangerous call of her life. Even though Annie is in a much different position as Justin from ‘Juror #2,’ both characters share a similar predicament as jurors on a case that promises to have an adverse effect on their own lives. For the same reason, Brian Gibson’s ‘The Juror’ might be the ideal next courtroom drama for you.

8. Reptile (2023)

Grant Singer’s ‘Reptile‘ is an exceptional crime thriller film whose mystery will easily pique your curiosity. The central enigma revolves around the brutal murder case of a real estate agent, Summer Elswick. In the wake of her death, Tom Nichols, an experienced detective, takes on the case. Elswick’s boyfriend, Will Grady, initially becomes the most obvious suspect. However, as Nichols further forays into his investigation, puzzling facts emerge, confirming that everything is not as it seems. ‘Reptile,’ possibly inspired by a true story, is the perfect next watch if you’re a fan of engaging yourself in crime solving. Furthermore, for fans who enjoyed the moralistic aspects of ‘Juror #2,’ it offers a storyline with numerous characters whose virtues and innocence become subjects of analysis.

7. Fracture (2007)

Directed by Gregory Hoblit, ‘Fracture’ follows a cerebral game of chess between an alleged criminal who wishes to trap an up-and-coming prosecutor in his trap. After Ted Crawford shoots his wife point blank, he confesses to the crime upon arrest and insists upon representing himself in court. Willy Beachum, a young prosecutor with a promising career, takes on the case as a final goodbye to his old job before moving to a high-level law firm.

However, where Willy had expected the case to be a simple in-and-out, Ted proves him wrong in court as he presents as an impossible opponent who seems to have crafted the perfect case to break Willy’s spirit—and his winning streak. While ‘Fracture’ and ‘Juror #2’ differ in certain thematic aspects, both films revolve around a thrilling court case where there is more than what meets the eye. As such, you’re bound to enjoy Willy and Ted’s cutting battle if you’re a fan of the legal genre.

6. The Whole Truth (2016)

With Keanu Reeves in the lead, Courtney Hunt’s ‘The Whole Truth‘ is an enrapturing tale about a defense attorney. After Loretta Lassiter’s son, Mike, is caught for the murder of his father, Boone, she reaches out to Richard Ramsey, a family friend, for aid. As the attorney takes on the case, he promises to do everything in his power to help Mike by revealing the truth about Boone’s brutal character. However, as his colleague, Janelle, another young lawyer, digs into the case’s evidence, a menacing secret threatens to come out in the open. ‘The Whole Truth’ and ‘Juror #2’ have many similarities, with a morally ambiguous protagonist being the most prominent inclusion. Like the latter film, it also presents a nuanced take on the process of delivering justice. As such, if you’re inclined toward moral quandaries, you should give this film a try.

5. Trial by Jury (1994)

The Heywood Gould crime drama film ‘Trial by Jury’ presents an unnerving court case where the protagonist finds herself in a similar situation as Justin from ‘Juror #2.’ When Valerie is selected as a juror for the trial of a mob boss, Rusty Pirone, everyone expects the case to wrap up swiftly and neatly. Nonetheless, as outside forces threaten the life of Valerie’s son, she finds herself in a unique position where she must convince her fellow jurors of the defendant’s innocence despite his glaring guilt. Valerie’s journey in ‘Trial by Jury’ remains reminiscent of Justin’s narrative in ‘Juror #2’ as both characters become key figures in attempts to sway an otherwise like-minded jury. Their similar stories with drastically different motivations delve into an enthralling aspect of the justice system, resulting in the depiction of kindred themes.

4. Presumed Innocent (1990)

With Scott Turow’s 1987 legal thriller novel as the base, ‘Presumed Innocent’ brings the story of a case that threatens to ruin a lawyer’s career and his life. The Alan J. Pakula directorial, starring Harrison Ford, revolves around Rusty Sabitch, a lawyer who is compelled to take on the murder case of his colleague Carolyn Polhemus. However, unknown to most, Rusty actually had an extramarital affair with Carolyn sometime before her tragic murder.

Inevitably, as the truth about his relations with the murder victim emerges, certain evidence begins falsely implicating Rusty in the murder. ‘Presumed Innocent’ and ‘Juror #2’ share many similar building blocks in their story, as the central court case in both films ends up sporting unpredictable connections to the respective protagonists. Therefore, Rusty’s predicament naturally remains parallel to Justin’s plight while still retaining enough distinctions to offer you an unexpected narrative.

3. Runaway Jury (2003)

‘Runaway Jury’ is a Gary Fleder directorial that adapts John Grisham’s 1996 eponymous novel. It centers around a court case against a gun manufacturer in light of a public shooting. The jury for the trial is selected under the influence of Rankin Fitch, a jury consultant known for illegally stacking the group in favor of the highest bidder. However, this time around, he meets his match in juror Nicholas Easter and Marlee, his girlfriend, who can influence the jury toward their own preferred verdict.

As a result, prosecutor Wendell Rohr’s case gets caught in a cat-and-mouse game where justice is easily manipulated. Both ‘Runaway Jury’ and ‘Juror #2’ deal with intricate themes of judicial justice and question its validity in distinct ways. For the same reason, if you’re intrigued by such analysis wrapped in an intriguing criminal plotline, then this film is you.

2. The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Brad Furman’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer‘ is a psychologically riveting legal drama film that will appeal to fans of ‘Juror #2’ with its thrilling depiction of courtroom-served justice. Based on Michael Connelly’s eponymous 2005 novel, the story follows Mick Haller, a defense attorney who works out of his Lincoln car. Mick takes Louis Roulet, the wealthy heir of a real estate magnate after the latter gets accused of assaulting Regina Campo, a prostitute. Even though his client insists that the whole thing is a manipulative setup, Mick can’t help but question Louis’ innocence as he looks further into the case.

Soon enough, a thread emerges linking the man to an old case, which sends the attorney down a complicated and dangerous path. Much like ‘Juror #2,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ also deals with a legal case that traps the protagonist in an ethical conundrum. Still, by taking on the perspective of the defense lawyer rather than a juror, the latter film offers a distinct portrayal of the choice between self-preservation and justice served.

1. Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Peter Howitt’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ is a legal drama film that analyses the same moral dilemmas and lawful questions as ‘Juror #2.’ The narrative follows District Attorney Mitch Brockton, who was previously involved in a secret case of hit-and-run. Coincidentally enough, he ends up overseeing the case of the same murder victim whom he believes he had killed. As a result, when car mechanic Clinton Davis gets accused of the murder, Mitch decides to manipulate the case in the former’s favor to spare him the price of someone else’s crime. Yet, once the case comes to an end, the lawyer realizes he has made the grave error of letting a guilty man walk free.

Mitch’s storyline in ‘Reasonable Doubt’ presents an evident parallel to Justin from ‘Juror #2.’ Both characters are caught in the middle of a near-identical moral quandary that they attempt to solve in unique ways. Thus, the two stories become intertwined in exceptional ways, promising similar points of appeal.

