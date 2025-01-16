Where Was Apple TV+’s Severance Season 2 Filmed?

The creation of Dan Erickson, Apple TV+’s ‘Severance‘ is a sci-fi thriller series that sheds light on the corporate culture with a twist and the twisted version of the work-life balance concept. With the inaugural iteration ending on an intense cliffhanger, the second season picks up right where it left off. As Mark and the MDR team embark on a thrilling quest to understand their actual job at Lumon, they face the consequences of bridging the minds of their innies and outies.

A cat-and-mouse chase ensues between them and the authoritative figures at Lumon, who try their best to stop them in their tracks and unravel the dark secrets behind the white corridors of the organization. Alongside the powerful performances by the returning cast comprising Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro, and Tramell Tillman, season 2 also features a bunch of new faces, including Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever, and John Noble. Besides the familiar faces, the audience is taken down by the familiar white office spaces at Lumon and some new backdrops, making for an even more interesting watch!

Severance Season 2 Filming Locations

‘Severance’ season 2 was filmed in New York, New Jersey, and Newfoundland and Labrador, especially in New York City, Nyack, Holmdel, and Newfoundland. The principal photography for the sophomore round reportedly commenced on October 3, 2022, but in May 2023, the shooting was halted because of the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. After a long delay due to the dual actors and writers strike, the cast and crew returned to the sets on January 29, 2024, and continued filming for the next three months before getting wrapped up in April of the same year.

New York City, New York

The filming unit of ‘Severance 2’ returned to the Big Apple to lens various pivotal sequences for the second season. Following the pattern of the debut round, they set up camp in York Studios at 1410 Story Avenue in the Bronx, where the production designer, Jeremy Hindle, had built the never-ending maze-like hallways of the Lumon office that are famously associated with the Apple TV+ show. Many interior scenes, including those of the MDR room and other office rooms, were reportedly shot in the sound stages of the film studio. Providing the filmmakers with state-of-the-art facilities, York Studios is considered one of New York’s newly qualified motion picture and television production facilities with enough amenities to accommodate all kinds of projects.

Nyack, New York

In order to shoot the portions involving the residences of Mark and Mrs. Selvig, the production team of ‘Severance’ season 2 once again traveled to the village of Nyack, situated in the town of Orangetown in New York’s Rockland County. In particular, the Village Gate Way area is transformed into Baird Creek Manor, where a couple of properties doubled as the characters’ houses.

Holmdel, New Jersey

Several important scenes for ‘Severance’ season 2 were also taped in Holmdel Township, located in New Jersey’s Monmouth County. Both exterior and interior scenes of the Lumon Building were reportedly recorded in and around the Bell Labs Holmdel Complex at 101 Crawfords Corner Road. Initially, the campus was used as a research and developmental facility before being redeveloped into a mixed-use office space for high-tech startup companies.

Newfoundland, Newfoundland and Labrador

In May 2023, it was reported that the cast and crew members of the second season of ‘Severance’ also traveled to the island of Newfoundland, which is within the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. On the island, they made the most of the locales of various towns and unincorporated communities for the production. For instance, the towns of Bonavista and Keels were reportedly turned into film sets to shoot numerous pivotal sequences. The historical community of Port Union and an old fish plant in Newfoundland also served as a couple of production locations for the sophomore round of the Apple TV+ show.

