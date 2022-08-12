Adair Curtis From Instant Dream Home: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home’ is here to provide the best-renovated homes to the most deserving families in need of that transformation. And what’s interesting is that they try to do everything in merely 12 hours straight! This fascinating concept, along with the top to bottom makeover attempted by a team of highly qualified and hardworking experts has caught the eye of all the viewers.

The show presents a heart-warming ending to every episode with the final surprise reveal that makes it all the more watch-worthy. As the chosen families with incredible backgrounds of community service, receive an entirely transformed home, it is the dedication of the expert team that is applaudable. One such interesting team member is the interior designer Adair Curtis; his innovative and practical approach to creating the best homes has garnered him quite some fans. Now that they must be eager to know everything about him, here’s what we found out!

Adair Curtis’ Family and Background

Adair celebrates his birthday on July 21 and belongs to a huge close-knit family. He has a few brothers and sisters among which is also a pair of twin sisters and other cousins. He loves his mother Nicki dearly and often praises her for her love. Adair can be often seen celebrating almost all occasions with his family and a bunch of very close friends. He also travels to various picturesque locations with his friends such as in Europe and South America.

He is also a close friend of well-known actress Gabrielle Union and have traveled to various places together. Adair studied at New York University with a degree in Digital Media Marketing Strategy.

Adair Curtis’ Profession

Adair is a highly accomplished and experienced professional and he has worked hard to be where he is today. He first began working as a brand manager from 2006 to 2009 at Def Jam Enterprises, LLC, New York. Next, from 2009 to 2013 he worked as the Vice President of Communications at Rush Communications. Working up the ladder, Adair then moved to Los Angeles and became the general manager at All Def Music | Awesomeness Music from 2013 to 2014. Eventually, he got into interior designing and became co-founder and Chief Executive of JSN Studio in LA in 2014.

Adair has also made several TV appearances once his company grew to become well-known, especially among celebrities. He did an episode of ‘Access Hollywood’ in 2019 and led a show called ‘Styling Hollywood’ in 2019 where he styled the home of several A-listers. In 2021, he also appeared in a documentary called ‘Black Love’ and made guest appearances over the years on the ‘Today’ show. In his latest show, Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home,’ Adair does an incredible job as the interior designer in bringing technology and sustainability together to build the most beautiful renovated homes for the families. The team had to consider all the requirements of the family while planning their designs while also keeping in mind that the transformation has to be made in just 12 hours.

Adair Curtis’ Husband

Adair Curtis is the proud husband of clothing stylist Jason Bolden and they have been married to each other since 2012. In fact, his husband is also the co-founder of their design company JSN Studio and the couple works together in providing the best designs for anyone’s home. Jason Bolden mainly does the styling for celebrities and the pair also appeared together in the 2019 show ‘Styling Hollywood’ where Jason did the part of styling the A-listers. Together, they received the Business Leadership Award at the 6th Annual Truth Awards.

The couple announced in April 2021 that they were about the welcome their first child together via a surrogate. They finally welcomed their son Arrow Fox on May 24, 2021, and have been obsessed with him ever since. They often share their son’s antics on social media and recently celebrated his first birthday. The couple celebrates everything together, travels to beautiful destinations, even along with their son, and are living a happy life in Los Angeles. We would thus like to wish them love and success in whatever they do and a beautiful life together with their son.

