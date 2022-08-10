Where is Netflix’s Instant Dream Home Filmed?

Although there have been quite a few popular home improvement shows in the past few years, there is hardly any that takes home makeover to the next level as Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home’ does. It is a reality show that follows the host, Danielle Brooks, and a team of specialized experts as they entirely transform different residences in different neighborhoods from top to bottom in a single day. Each family whose house is to be renovated has an accomplice working with the experts so as to provide them with access to the residence for at least 12 hours.

The home improvement show follows a similar format to other shows in the genre but with several tweaks here and there, making it an even more enthralling and wholesome watch. As the production team moves to different neighborhoods for their renovation projects, it is natural for you to be curious about the filming sites that appear in the show. Well, in that case, allow us to let you in on all the details about the same and put your curiosities to bed once and for all!

Instant Dream Home Filming Locations

‘Instant Dream Home’ is filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the home improvement series took place in the summer of 2021, seemingly around August and September 2021. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the Peach State is known for its diverse landscapes, flora, and fauna. These features make Georgia a favorable filming site for different kinds of productions, including reality shows such as ‘Instant Dream Home.’ So, without further ado, let’s follow the team of experts to the specific locations where they work their magic!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

Most of the pivotal sequences for Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home’ are lensed in and around the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, the most populous metropolitan statistical area in Georgia. The cast and crew members of the home improvement show travel to different neighborhoods across the metropolitan area and surprise the families by transforming their residences within 12 hours. Also known as Metro Atlanta, its economic, cultural, and demographic center is the city of Atlanta.

The metropolitan area comprises many incorporated and unincorporated suburbs, exurbs, and surrounding cities, with a varying population of people residing in each of them. Moreover, Metro Atlanta is home to several tourist attractions, such as museums and other sites. Some of the notable ones are the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the High Museum of Art, and the Center for Puppetry Arts, to name a few. Over the years, Metro Atlanta has hosted the production of all kinds of filming projects, and many filmmakers continue to frequent the area every once in a while. Movies and TV shows like ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘After We Collided,’ ‘American Made,’ ‘Sweet Magnolias,’ and ‘Watchmen‘ have been taped in the metropolitan area.

Read More: Is Instant Dream Home Scripted or Real?