Paige Mobley From Instant Dream Home: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home’ provides the ultimate team of experts to fulfill the home renovation wishes of several deserving and wholesome families. As the name suggests, the new reality show breaks all records of previous lifestyle and home renovation projects by trying to complete each makeover in a mere 12-hour cycle. It mainly follows a team of rapidly-working specialized experts of renovators who have the risky and painstaking task of transforming a deserving family’s home from top to bottom in precisely 12 hours.

As the families in need are in for a surprise with each drastic makeover, the excitement created is unparalleled and gives the audience a hearty look into the family’s reactions. The expert team also creates an environment of enthusiasm with their dedicated approach as each team member offers something unique to these makeovers. One such interesting team member is the special project expert Paige Mobley. Her distinctive role and lively presence in the series has made her fans curious about her background. If you’re eager to know more about her as well, here’s what we know!

Paige Mobley’s Age, Family, and Background

Born on April 25, 1994, Paige Mobley is a fun-loving woman from Birmingham, Michigan. She belongs to a very close-knit and artistic family and shares a great bond with them as well. Her mother, Suzanne Bruley is a painter, and her father Paul Mobley is a famous entertainment portrait photographer and author of 4 books including ‘American Farmer’ and American Firefighter.’ She has an elder sister named Camden Mobley who is an event planner and is engaged, soon to be married. Now-28-year-old Paige graduated in 2016 from Pace University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and later also majored in Theater Arts from Loyola Marymount University.

Paige, as the younger daughter, is loved by all and has a very loving family. Although she does not prefer posting much detail about her family, the other members are quite open and expressive of their love for each other. Her mother is especially pretty active on social media and often posts about her beautiful daughters and their achievements. It is lovely to see all the family members, including their extended family, celebrating everything together and also visiting several destinations across the world. They especially love traveling, and the Mobley sisters have traveled to a number of places together.

Paige Mobley’s Profession

Paige was into modeling from a very young age and shot her first photographs when she was only 14 years old. She went on to do her first performance in 2010 at the TV Special of “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Her first TV performance, although uncredited, is on ‘Gossip Girl’ in 2012 as Chuck’s party date. She then appears on the show ‘Rip the Runway’ in 2013 as a model, on the TV series ‘Zip!’ in 2014, in ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ as an international supermodel, and on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ as a spokesperson for Will Forte and Carrie Underwood, in 2015. The talented artist also worked as a home school educator from 2015 to 2019, and a musical theater teacher from 2019 onward, while she was trying her luck in the industry.

Paige’s major break came in 2016 when she became a contestant on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ for cycle 23. Although she was eliminated in episode 10, the show paved the way for more noticeable roles and opportunities. She signed a deal with Untitled Entertainment in 2017 and got a role as Olivia in the mini-TV series ‘Socially Awkward.’ She also stars in several TV series such as ‘Crypt Fables,’ ‘Here and Now,’ ‘The Kominsky Method,’ and ‘Kidnapped to the Island.’ Paige then took on the role of Co-founder and Creative director of Eastend Entertainment LLC in 2019, through which she wrote, produced, and acted in the TV series ‘Movie Palace 11’ in 2021. Her latest role is the special project expert in the fun and creative Netflix show ‘Instant Dream Home’ for which she had been working for more than 2 years.

Paige Mobley’s Boyfriend

As mentioned earlier, Paige does not like to share every detail of her personal life. Hence, although she hasn’t explicitly announced anything yet, from what we could gather, she is most likely dating professional basketball player Kaleb Tarczewski. The 29-year-old basketball player is from Claremont, New Hampshire and he played college basketball for Arizona. He professionally played for the Italian professional basketball team, Olimpia Milano, from 2017 to July 2022 which is based in Milan. He had also played at the 2015 Pan American games representing the US national basketball team.

Paige and her partner often visit various places and on many occasions, Paige has been seen to support the basketball player in his games. They also traveled through many places in Europe along with Paige’s sister and her fiancé. Thus, as both Paige and Kaleb seem happy with each other, we would want to wish love, happiness, and success for both of them together.

Read More: Is Instant Dream Home Scripted or Real?