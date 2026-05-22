Adel, Sana and Rizwan Sajan: Where Are the Desi Bling Cast Members Now?

Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling’ features the interactions and lavish get-togethers of affluent Indian families living in Dubai. In season 1, one of the families that was repeatedly featured was the Sajan family. Rizwan Sajan, the founder of Danube Group, stood as the head of the family and was often accompanied by his loved ones during social gatherings and events. His son, Adel Sajan, and Adel’s wife, Sana Sajan, carried an aura of sophistication and respectability around them throughout the season. Even though they were never deeply involved in any controversy or drama, the couple still managed to earn the admiration and affection of many viewers.

Adel, Sana and Rizwan Sajan Steered Clear of Any Drama in the Season

Adel and Sana Sajan are close friends of Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal. The former pair attended the Holi celebration hosted by the latter during the season, where they met the rest of the cast members and also realized that they already knew Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from before. The gathering was filled with warm greetings and friendly exchanges, and even Adel’s parents, Rizwan Sajan and Sameera Sajan, joined the celebrations. As one of the oldest and most respected figures within the group, Rizwan was treated with immense admiration wherever he went.

During the Father’s Day dinner hosted by Dyuti Parruck to commemorate his father’s death anniversary, Rizwan was given a place of special honor at the table. Adel also spoke emotionally about how much he had learned from his father over the years. Similarly, when Karan proposed to Tejasswi in the finale episode, Rizwan was once again acknowledged as a father figure during one of the most important moments of Karan’s life. Although Adel and Sana largely stayed away from the smaller conflicts and drama unfolding within the social circle, their continued presence at events and their friendships with everyone showed that they preferred maintaining cordial relationships rather than taking sides in disputes.

Adel Sajan is Raising Three Kids Alongside His Responsibilites at Danube Group Today

Adel Sajan has grown into one of the prominent young business leaders in the UAE through his long association with Danube Group. His journey with the family business started at an exceptionally young age. At just 13 years old, Adel began working inside Danube’s warehouse in Deira under strict supervision to understand the business from the ground level. By the age of 17, he was accompanying outdoor sales staff to warehouses in Al Quoz. At 18, he became involved in the development of the Danube catalogue at Dubai Media City, which marked his early introduction into marketing and branding. Soon after, at 19, his father entrusted him with overseeing the chandelier department and even sent him to China to further develop that segment of the business.

In 2009, Adel officially became Director at Danube Group, a role he held until March 2021. During that period, he spearheaded the creation and growth of Danube Home, formerly known as Danube Buildmart. Under his leadership, the brand expanded rapidly across the GCC, opening showrooms in countries including Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE. He also led the launch and development of Danube Home’s e-commerce platform to create a more seamless digital shopping experience for customers. In March 2021, Adel was elevated to the role of Group Managing Director, where he now oversees the company’s global growth and expansion initiatives. More recently, he has focused heavily on Danube’s digital transformation strategy, integrating technologies such as AI and VR into the company’s operations and customer experience.

His work earned him the Gold Award for Entrepreneur of the Year at the Middle East F&B Excellence Awards in 2024. The same year, he also became one of the sharks (investors) featured on ‘Shark Tank Dubai.’ Adel has studied Marketing at American University of Sharjah between 2007 and 2011, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He later attended Harvard Business School from 2021 to 2024 as part of the Owners and President’s Management Program Executive MBA track. On the personal front, Adel married Sana Sajan in April 2017 during a lavish three-day European cruise celebration aboard the Costa Fascinosa. Today, the couple are parents to three children, and despite his demanding professional responsibilities, Adel is known to dedicate a lot of time to his family and makes sure to be by their side to live and celebrate life.

Sana Sajan is a Valued Member of the Danube Group as a Working Professional

Sana Sajan was born into a family of doctors and literature laureates, and she has often shared that she was only 10 years old when she decided that she wanted to pursue a path that could make a difference in the world. Sana earned a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from Agra University between 2005 and 2010 before pursuing an MBA in Healthcare Services at Sikkim Manipal University from 2010 to 2012. Sana started at Novartis, where she worked as a Medical Representative from May 2010 to December 2011. She later joined Pfizer through CVS Medical between January 2012 and May 2014, working closely with healthcare professionals on clinical updates, product awareness, and medical training initiatives. From May 2014 to May 2015, she served as Senior Manager Marketing at Aster DM Healthcare.

In 2016, when Sana and Adel were not married, she became Director of Danube Welfare Center. She has spearheaded initiatives centered around free education for blue-collar workers, customer service training for RTA drivers, thalassemia patient support, special-needs children initiatives, women empowerment, and projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Between April 2019 and March 2025, Sana served as Director at American Aesthetic Medical Center. In 2023, she further completed executive courses in Project Management and Organizational Leadership at Harvard University.

Since April 2024, Sana has also been a Board Member at Join The Planet, an initiative focused on combating plastic pollution and promoting environmental sustainability. In November 2025, Sana took on the role of Director of Business Development and Agency Relations at Danube Properties and has been continuing in this capacity. Outside of business, Sana has built a strong creative and philanthropic identity. She is a modern contemporary and Islamic calligraphy artist and manages a separate social media platform dedicated to her artwork. She also founded the Bookworm Bookclub, a literary community centered around reading and meaningful discussions. In addition, she hosts the podcast ‘Sana Speaks,’ where she engages in conversations with successful personalities and explores the stories behind their public image. Her philanthropic work also includes founding the Art Lovers International Festival (ALIF), which shows her passion for art, culture, and community-driven initiatives.

Rizwan Sajan Shares His Wisdon Through Short-Form Content on Social Media

Rizwan Sajan is widely regarded as one of the most influential Indian entrepreneurs based in Dubai. Born in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, into a middle-class family, Rizwan’s early life was filled with financial struggles and responsibility. After losing his father at a young age, he became the sole earning member of the family while still a teenager. To help sustain his household, he worked multiple small jobs, including selling books and firecrackers on the streets and even delivering milk. At the age of 16, he had already entered the workforce full time. In 1981, Rizwan moved to Kuwait, where he began his professional career as a trainee salesman at his uncle’s building materials store.

Through years of hard work, he gained deep knowledge of the construction and trading industry. By the time he turned 30, he had saved enough money to start fresh in Dubai. In 1993, he founded Danube Group as a small trading company. Over the decades, the company evolved into a massive conglomerate operating across 10 countries and more than 6,000 employees. Today, Danube’s businesses span building materials, residential real estate, interiors, home décor, healthcare, hospitality, media, and sports. One of Rizwan’s biggest contributions came in 2014 when he launched Danube Properties with the vision of making luxury housing more accessible. His innovative 1% monthly payment plan transformed Dubai’s real estate market and opened the doors for thousands of middle-class families to own homes for the first time.

Under his leadership, Danube Properties has delivered 20 projects, with 21 more currently under construction, and several developments were even handed over ahead of schedule. In 2025, Rizwan was named among Forbes’ Top 10 Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders. Beyond business, Rizwan is also known for his motivational speaking and inspirational social media presence, where he frequently shares entrepreneurial lessons, business advice, and life experiences through talks and short-form videos. Alongside his wife, Sameera Sajan, he continues to remain one of the most respected figures within Dubai’s Indian business community.

Read More: Alizey and Lailli Mirza: Where Are the Sisters From Desi Bling Now?