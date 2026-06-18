Adrien Brody’s ‘Last Dance’ Starts Filming in Spain and Colombia in November

Adrien Brody will shoot his next film, titled ‘Last Dance,’ across Spain and Colombia starting this November. Joining him in the cast are Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt, who will also write the film’s original music. Zegler will lend her voice to the songs as well. Karim Aïnouz will direct, based on a screenplay by Emily Ziff Griffin.

‘Last Dance’ is a father-daughter story centering on Broadway composer Elliot (Brody), who invites his daughter Emma (Zegler) on a gay cruise through the Caribbean in 1991. The cruise is nothing less than a dazzling, liberating world of music, celebration, and chosen family where Emma, the only straight woman on board, experiences an unexpected first love with a young crew member (Platt). But beneath the joy and abandon, the AIDS crisis casts an ever-deepening shadow. As Elliot retreats from the devastating reality of his illness, father and daughter are forced to confront the unspoken truths between them. In the fleeting time they have left together, can they rediscover each other before the music finally fades?

Two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody’s latest performance was as Hungarian-Jewish architect László Tóth in Brady Corbet’s period drama ‘The Brutalist.’ We will next see him as Charles V in Lee Tamahori’s ‘Emperor.’ It will be an epic action drama about young Johanna “Of Ghent”, who seeks revenge on the holy Roman Emperor Charles V for the death of her father. It happens in a world of wealth, debauchery, violent retaliations, sex, manipulation, and treason. The cast also includes Sophie Cookson, Bill Skarsgård, Eddie Marsan, Oliver Platt, and Paz Vega.

Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler is the star of Steven Spielberg’s ‘A West Side Story,’ Disney’s live-action ‘Snow White,’ and ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.’ Her other upcoming projects include Julia von Heinz’s comedy movie ‘She Gets It from Me,’ which centers on two people: Nicky (Zegler), who doesn’t want to get married without meeting her birth mother, and Charlotte (Marisa Tomei), who wonders what ever happened to the baby she gave up. When they reunite, they and their families are dragged into a funny and highly emotional journey; and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical drama ‘Octet,’ which is about eight internet-obsessed people who meet in a church basement, lock their phones in a box, and struggle with digital dependency using only their voices.

Grammy Award winner Ben Platt can be recognized as Benji from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies, Amos Klobuchar from ‘Theater Camp,’ and Evan Hansen from ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ a feature adaptation of the 2015 stage musical. His upcoming slate of films includes Richard Linklater’s ‘Merrily We Roll Along,’ which is in production and will continue until 2040, and Brian McGreevy’s thriller ‘The Technique,’ which follows five actors who enroll in a mysterious week-long intensive led by a renowned but secretive instructor.

Karim Aïnouz is known for movies like ‘Rosebush Pruning,’ ‘The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão,’ based on Martha Batalha’s novel, and ‘ Firebrand.’

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